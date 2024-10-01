The spooky season is upon us and Netflix is ensuring that there’s something for the whole family. No matter how young your blossoming horror fan is, the streamer has you covered with plenty of options. For those who enjoy a cute yet on-theme fright, look no further than the October 3 release of The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist. The special serves as the latest off-shoot of the animated franchise made famous by the 2022 film, The Bad Guys. In an exclusive to Collider sneak peek, audiences can tag along with the titular team on their latest and spookiest adventure.

Under the cover of darkness, the gang has broken into the abandoned mansion of Reginald E. Scary - a big name in the burglary world who recently met his demise. As the team runs into one haunting jump scare after the next, they’re lucky to be in the presence of their fearless and cunning leader, Mr. Wolf (Michael Godere), who talks them down from the ledge of terror. Getting down to business, the titular group of professional thieves go on the hunt for Scary’s amulet, wisely sniffing out a secret passage that will carry them all the way to the crypt and the riches that dwell inside.

Along with Godere, the voice cast for the Halloween special includes Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Do Not Watch) as Shark, Raul Ceballos (Inside Out 2) as Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Snake and Reginald E. Scary, and Mallory Low (United States of Tara) as Tarantula. The production marks the latest venture into animation for helmer Kevin Peaty, who previously directed such titles as The Croods: Family Tree, Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and more. Bret Haaland and Katherine Nolfi served the production as executive producers.

The History of ‘The Bad Guys’

A Dreamworks Animation Studios production, the original film in the growing franchise was based on Aaron Blabey’s children’s book series of the same name. Both a hit at the box office, and with critics and audiences, the film raked in well over $250 million at the global box office, making it a hit. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Pierre Perifel (Bilby) directed and Etan Cohen (Get Hard) written movie sits with an 88% critics approval rating. While a release date is set for a sequel feature-length production to arrive in cinemas next summer, the folks behind the animated heist comedy have kept audiences entertained with two small-screen specials. In addition to the upcoming The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, last year Netflix celebrated the season of giving with The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, which served as a prequel to the original film.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and tune into Netflix on October 3 for The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (2024) Release Date October 3, 2024 Director Kevin Peaty Cast Wolf , Shark , Piranha , Snake , Tarantula Runtime 24 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Michael Godere , Ezekiel Ajeigbe , Raul Ceballos , Chris Diamantopoulos , Mallory Low Character(s) Wolf , Shark , Piranha , Snake , Tarantula Expand

