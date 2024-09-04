The Bad Guys was such a surprise hit that DreamWorks animation quickly put together plans to bring the heist team of animals back to our screens as soon as possible. Next month, fans of the animated franchise will have the chance to check on their new favorite group of bandits in The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist, a Halloween special that has Mr. Wolf (voiced by Michael Godere) and his team trying to pull off a heist at a cursed mansion. The special debuts on Netflix on October 3.

The trailer for The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist kicks off with Mr. Wolf telling a horror story to his friends. He tells the group about a haunted amulet that will curse whoever steals it forever. So, of course, they'll put together a plan to get the valuable item for themselves. But Mr. Wolf and his heist team will quickly discover that scary legends aren't all made up when they suddenly find themselves needing to fend off ghosts, spirits, and other scary traps that the deceased Reginald R. Scary (Chris Diamantopolous) left behind.

The first-look images from The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist reveal the dark specter of Reginald R. Scary, the amulet that Mr. Wolf so desperately wants to steal, and the team taking in the details of the cursed mansion they just invaded. The feature film voice cast did not return for the special, so this time Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks) plays Mr. Shark, Raul Ceballos (Fast & Furious Spy Racers) is Mr. Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice) is Mr. Snake and Mallory Low (The Chair) plays Ms. Tarantula.

The Bad Guys Are Coming Back For More

Aside from the special, fans can also look forward to seeing The Bad Guys on the big screen once again. A sequel is currently in development and set to premiere in the summer of 2025. Details on the sequel are still kept under wraps, but it's safe to say that the new adventure will see Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, and Mr. Piranha trying to come together with another impossible heist that will truly challenge them as a group.

This is the second special that Netflix puts out from the Bad Guys franchise. Last year, the streamer released The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, a prequel special that saw Mr. Wolf and his team come up with a plan to rob a bank during Christmas — the only problem is that they nearly ruin the holiday with their city-wide shenanigans. The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist is directed by Kevin Peaty, who previously helmed episodes from animated series like The Croods: Family Tree and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space.

Netflix debuts The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist on October 3 and The Bad Guys is available to stream, in the meantime. You can check out the trailer below and the new poster and images above.

The Bad Guys To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to realize that he genuinely wants to change his ways. Release Date April 22, 2022 Director Pierre Perifel Cast Sam Rockwell , Marc Maron , Awkwafina , Craig Robinson , Anthony Ramos , Richard Ayoade Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Aaron Blabey , Etan Cohen , Yoni Brenner Expand

Watch on Netflix