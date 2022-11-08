Netflix is now the streaming home of DreamWorks Animation's latest hit film The Bad Guys, and to celebrate, they're growing the universe of the villains gone good. Next year, the streamer will debut a new Christmas special featuring the titular Bad Guys as they put aside their plans for a holiday heist in order to restore cheer to everyone in town. The yet-untitled special will see director Bret Haaland taking the reins in place of Pierre Perifel and Katherine Nolfi, joining Haaland as an executive producer.

In the new special, which takes place before the events of the film, the Bad Guys are ready to celebrate Christmas Day, their favorite day of the year. It's not the gifts or the merry-making that fuels their love for the holiday, however. While everyone is busy opening gifts on Christmas morning, nobody's around to stop the Bad Guys from pulling off the city-wide holiday heist of their dreams. They're forced to change their plans, however, when Christmas is canceled. Instead of stealing, they do the unthinkable and put their villainous ways aside to help restore holiday cheer by giving to everyone in town.

Netflix is capitalizing on the success The Bad Guys had at the box office and upon its arrival on the streamer. The film was a definite financial hit for DreamWorks when it was released back in April, topping the U.S. box office for two weeks and grossing nearly $250 million worldwide despite a relatively low budget of $70 million. Once Netflix snapped it up on November 1 after the film departed Peacock, it shot into the top spot of Netflix's weekly film rankings for the week of October 31 through November 6. The special will see those beloved characters return and add to the streamer's already impressive kids and family slate which features The Cuphead Show!, DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight, and the upcoming Sonic Prime among others.

More Information On The Bad Guys

The original The Bad Guys film centers on a gang of anthropomorphic animal master thieves who finally get busted after a heist gone wrong. In order to escape further punishment, they attempt to reform themselves as model citizens only to be genuinely drawn to a more honest life. It featured a stellar cast headlined by Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh. There's no word on if the original cast will return for the special or if original writers Aaron Blabey, Etan Cohen, and Yoni Brenner are involved in any way.

The Bad Guys holiday special is expected to premiere late next year in time for Christmas. In the meantime, the original film is available to stream on Netflix as part of the streamer's animated license deal with Universal. Check out the trailer below.