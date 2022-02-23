A new action-packed trailer for the upcoming DreamWorks Animation film The Bad Guys has been released and never has being bad looked so good. The new film, based on the best-selling book series of the same name, exclusively comes to theaters on April 22.

In the new trailer, audiences are introduced to the crew in classic heist movie style, with a narration of their skills. First, we meet the expert safecracker Mr. Snake (voiced by comedian Marc Maron). Then, the team’s hacker Ms. Tarantula (voiced by Crazy Rich Asian’s Awkwafina). Next, we meet the muscle of the group Mr. Piranha (voiced by In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos). Followed by the master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (voiced by The Office’s Craig Robinson). Lastly, we meet the team’s leader, the smooth-talking pickpocket Mr. Wolf (voiced by Jojo Rabbit's Sam Rockwell). Together, they are The Bad Guys, the world’s most infamous gang of criminals.

The trailer then shows that when a job for the crew goes wrong, and they are faced with going to jail, they are offered an opportunity to change their ways and become good guys. The Bad Guys then make a plan to trick the world into thinking they are good while continuing their bad guy ways in secret. Will they stick to their villain ways, or will they learn along the way how to truly become The Good Guys?

The original source material for The Bad Guys is a series of graphic novels from Australian author Aaron Blabey. The first “episode” in the series was released in 2015 and released its fourteenth “episode” back in October 2021, and its fifteenth is due out this July.

The Bad Guys also will feature the voice talents of Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Lilly Singh (Bad Moms), and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The film has been directed by Pierre Perifel in his feature film debut, although he has previously served in the animation department for other DreamWorks Animation films like the Kung Fu Panda trilogy and Rise of the Guardians. The film is based on the book series by Blabey with the screenplay written by Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder, King of the Hill) and Hilary Winston (The Lego Ninjago Movie). The Bad Guys is produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley with Blabey, Cohen, and Patrick Hughes serving as executive producers.

Watch the brand-new trailer for The Bad Guys below and catch it when it comes to theaters on April 22.

