A wolf, a piranha, a shark, a snake, and a tarantula walk/slither/swim/crawl into a bar…

If you’ve ever wondered what a classic heist movie (think Ocean’s Eleven, Italian Job, et al.) looks like in animated and animal form, The Bad Guys is the movie for you.

The Bad Guys transports viewers to an animated world where anthropomorphic animals and humans live side-by-side. It follows the capers of an infamous animal crime crew - consisting of well-dressed pickpocket Mr Wolf, temperamental aggressor Mr Piranha, ultra smooth master-of-disguise Mr Shark, jaded safecracker and ‘Houdini’ Mr Snake, and tech-expert Ms Tarantula aka ‘Webs’ - until they are eventually captured and forced to turn good. How do lifelong criminals deal with having to suddenly become good?

Brought to the screen by DreamWorks Animation, director Pierre Perifel in his directorial debut, and based on a bestselling children's book series of the same name by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is a delightfully fast-paced, funny, and an overall entertaining animated movie coming soon to theaters, and it’s one for all the family to enjoy.

When will The Bad Guys be released?

The Bad Guys will be released in US theaters on Friday, April 22, 2022, in 2D and RealD 3D formats. Perfect timing for some school holiday breaks around the country. The movie has been available in international markets since March 16, 2022, but was delayed in the US due to other family-oriented movie releases.

Where will The Bad Guys be available to watch?

The Bad Guys will be released into US theaters from April 22, 2022.

After its theatrical release, The Bad Guys will follow the release windows specified in a deal struck between Netflix and Universal. This means it’ll be available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, for four months between approximately June 6 and October 6, 2022. It will then be available on Netflix US for 10 months between approximately October 6, 2022, and August 6, 2023. And after its 10-month Netflix stint, The Bad Guys will return to Peacock for another four months between approximately August 6 and December 6, 2023. No announcements have been made yet about whether The Bad Guys will also be available on Netflix in other countries.

Is there a trailer for The Bad Guys?

Yep, there’s a trailer for The Bad Guys - in fact, there’s two!

The trailers give us a great teaser for the fast-paced escapades we’ll get to witness in the movie, and we also get an introduction to each of the animal crew. If that’s not enough to sate your interest, Peacock Kids have also released a series of short official clips from the movie on their YouTube channel. There’s also a DreamWorks website that features The Bad Guys-related activities, games, and images to keep the kids busy until the official theatrical release.

Who is in the cast for The Bad Guys?

As with most recent animated movies, the voice cast for The Bad Guys is jam-packed with big names.

Academy Award Winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) voices Mr Wolf, Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) voices Mr Piranha, Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine) voices Mr Shark, Marc Maron (GLOW) voices Mr Snake, and Awkwafina (The Farewell) voices Ms Tarantula.

Along with these big names, we also get to hear the dulcet tones of Richard Ayoade (Soul) as Professor Marmalade, a philanthropist and PR-expert guinea pig, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as governor and fellow ex-thief Diane Foxington aka The Crimson Paw, Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) as news reporter Tiffany Fluffit, and Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as harried Police Chief Misty Luggins.

The Bad Guys was directed by Pierre Perifel, who was previously an animator on the Kung Fu Panda films and is now making his directorial debut. It was produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley, the screenplay was written by Etan Cohen, and the film score was composed by Daniel Pemberton.

What is the plot of The Bad Guys?

As you may suspect from the movie title, the animal crew we meet are seen by society as ‘The Bad Guys’. Even before their life of crime, simply being a wolf, piranha, shark, snake and tarantula struck fear into anyone they met, so turning to crime seemed like a no-brainer. They have been lying, stealing, and cheating from their fellow citizens ever since.

The Bad Guys are notorious for their brazen crimes and even more so for continually evading capture by the police, particularly Police Chief Misty Luggins who is regularly left two steps short of catching them.

But after one particularly bold crime and a crack in the tough guy veneer of Mr Wolf, they are finally caught and face time in prison. Mr Wolf negotiates with the authorities that they will turn ‘good’ and become model citizens in order to avoid a prison sentence; all the while planning to remain bad and return to their life of crime once they’ve done enough to convince the police and the city that they’ve turned good.

This becomes their most challenging con yet - to fool the world into thinking that they’ve actually become good guys.

They enlist the help of philanthropist guinea pig Professor Marmalade (who was also the original mark for the crime where they were caught) to help them reform their image. But Professor Marmalade fails to have much success as the Bad Guys find it hard to change their bad ways.

Eventually, after a few run-ins with the satisfaction of good deeds, Mr Wolf starts to realize that maybe he genuinely wants to be good and be accepted by society, much to the dismay of the rest of the Bad Guys.

However, the dismay doesn't last too long as they’re soon set up for a crime they didn’t commit. They reunite and team up with governor and ex-thief Diane Foxington to clear their names and bring the real criminal to light before the truly bad guy wreaks more havoc on the city.

A story of friendship, crime, and redemption - combined with the witty humor we’ve come to expect of modern-day animated movies - makes for a delightful, easy-watching movie for kids and adults alike.

