Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather (1972) is an inseparable piece of cinema from Hollywood history. The film is perhaps the greatest American gangster film ever made, creating an acclaimed legacy for decades. While it is more commonly known that the Corleone family saga was based on Mario Puzo's best-selling book, there was, in fact, a neo-noir classic that impacted the narrative and artistic approach of The Godfather. And, it so happened to be a film by one of Coppola's favorite directors.

Akira Kurosawa was not only George Lucas' role model but was also a cinematic hero to Francis Ford Coppola. Coppola once said, "One thing that distinguishes Akira Kurosawa is that he didn’t just make a masterpiece or two masterpieces. He made eight masterpieces". This is especially true for Kurosawa's The Bad Sleep Well (1960). Earning a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the dark crime film had a significant influence on the creation of The Godfather. Coppola drew direct inspiration from the movie’s opening wedding sequence and used Kurosawa's dark, atmospheric style as a guiding star.

The Bad Sleep Well (1960) A young executive seeks revenge against a corrupt corporate system responsible for his father's ruin and death. As he infiltrates the company, he unravels a web of deceit, only to find himself ensnared in the same corrupting influences he aimed to destroy​. Release Date January 22, 1963 Director Akira Kurosawa Cast Toshiro Mifune , Masayuki Mori , Kumatari Fujiwara , Takeshi Katō , Kyôko Kagawa , Tatsuya Mihashi , Takashi Shimura , Kō Nishimura Runtime 150 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Akira Kurosawa , Hideo Oguni , Ryûzô Kikushima , Shinobu Hashimoto , Eijirô Hisaita Studio Kurosawa Productions, Toho Expand

Francis Ford Coppola Was Inspired by 'The Bad Sleep Well's Opening Wedding Scene

Considered to be one of the greatest directors of all time, Akira Kurosawa's renowned filmography has been an inspiration for generations of filmmakers around the world. Prior to The Bad Sleep Well, Kurosawa had already cemented himself as a pioneer in cinema with groundbreaking works such as Seven Samurai, Throne of Blood, and The Hidden Fortress. The Bad Sleep Well marked the acclaimed Japanese auteur's first independent film under his own production company, Kurosawa Productions, with the script being spawned from his nephew's original idea.

The Bad Sleep Well is yet another homage to Shakespeare, closely intertwining elements of Hamlet. The story follows Kōichi Nishi (Toshirō Mifune), who orchestrates a meticulous plan to infiltrate a corrupt construction company responsible for his father's ruin and death. The film starts with a turbulent wedding scene which Francis Ford Coppola used as a model for The Godfather's iconic opening. Nishi marries the daughter of Vice President Iwabuchi (Masayuki Mori), who is disabled, to gain insider access and leverage. This certainly isn't a marriage of love and the press swarms the ceremony knowing something's up. With the media's presence, they capture the event and scrutinize the guests, who are all powerful figures within the Public Development Corporation, but there's an air of concern looming.

Tensions rise when a wedding cake is revealed, shaped like a building associated with a tragic incident, hinting at the corruption and malfeasance within the company. This act subtly introduces the theme of revenge, as the cake’s design references the building from which Nishi's father allegedly committed suicide. The atmosphere is charged with underlying unease, as this moment foreshadows Nishi's hidden agenda and the dark secrets of the corporate world.

In The Godfather, as Coppola revealed in an interview with Far Out Magazine, he looked to the wedding scene in The Bad Sleep Well as a blueprint, using a similar setup to introduce characters, establish the plot, and set the thematic tone. The timeless Godfather wedding serves as a symbol of the film's world, highlighting the intersection of personal and business matters, the display of power, and the undercurrents of tension among the characters. It mirrors the careful orchestration of social dynamics and hidden agendas, much like in Kurosawa's movie.

'The Godfather' Borrows the Dark Artistic and Thematic Style of Corruption in 'The Bad Sleep Well'

The Godfather borrows much more stylistically from Akira Kurosawa’s The Bad Sleep Well, including its visual aesthetic. Through the film's exploration of corruption and narrative complexity, Kurosawa and Coppola's movies delve heavily into corruption within powerful organizations. The Bad Sleep Well focuses on corporate corruption in post-war Japan just as The Godfather examines the intertwined world of crime and legitimate business within the American Mafia. Kurosawa's brooding, atmospheric style, characterized by the use of shadows, geometric composition, and deliberate pacing, left a lasting impression on Coppola, who incorporated these components to shape the murky cinematography and mood of the gangster epic.

This impact is particularly evident in The Godfather's use of dreary lighting to underscore the moral ambiguity of its characters. Kurosawa's approach to character complexity and moral ambiguity resonated with Coppola. In The Bad Sleep Well, the protagonist's quest for revenge against the corporate leaders responsible for his father's death parallels the transformation of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless Mafia boss. Both men navigate morally grey worlds, and their nuanced internal conflicts reflect Akira Kurosawa's impact on Coppola's storytelling. Moreover, the Japanese neo-noir's use of narrative techniques, such as flashbacks and nonlinear storytelling, matches the slow-burn flow of the Oscar-winning gangster epic.

The calamitous principles in The Bad Sleep Well also can easily be identified in the Mario Puzo book-to-film adaption. Kurosawa's portrayal of the protagonist's doomed quest for justice resonates with the tragic arc of Michael, whose rise to power results in the loss of his soul and the disintegration of his family. As Nishi inches closer to winning his revenge, love gets in the way, which becomes his weak point. The movie ends rather tragically with Iwabuchi killing Nishi before he can enact his revenge for his father. The director wraps up the 151-minute story with its climatic reveal that there was an even higher evil involved in the crime. Iwabuchi wasn't the main boss after all and was just taking orders from his unknown superior, reinforcing the title that the bad really do sleep well. This emphasis on the tragic consequences of the characters' actions underscores the films' shared focus on moral ambiguity and the cost of corruption.

By channeling the thematic depth and dramatic structure of Akira Kurosawa's work, The Godfather transcends its genre to become a profound exploration of power, loyalty, and the human condition. Coppola’s admiration for Japanese auteur and his cinematic genius helped shape The Godfather into a richly layered film that combines intense personal drama with a broader critique of societal corruption, demonstrating the profound influence of The Bad Sleep Well on the revolutionary American crime drama.

The Bad Sleep Well is currently available to stream on Criterion Channel in the U.S.

