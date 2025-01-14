The first season of Taylor Sheridan’s Landman has officially concluded, and the next show poised to take the torch and dominate the conversation is Severance, which will air its second season this Friday, January 17. However, more than 20 years ago, two stars from each respective show teamed up for a crime thriller that’s dominating free streaming charts. Billy Bob Thornton features alongside Patricia Arquette in The Badge, the 2002 mystery telling the story of a sheriff investigating a murder that could have severe consequences for the judges in the upcoming election. The Badge hasn’t let scores of 33% from critics and 40% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes stop it from becoming one of the most popular movies streaming for free on Freevee, currently sitting at #6 on the platform at the time of writing.

The Badge was written and directed by Robbie Henson, and it is still among his most famous works to this day. He’s also known for House, the 2008 R-rated horror flick starring Michael Madden and Julie Ann Emery that’s streaming on Prime Video and Tubi. This came two years after he directed Thr3e, the 2006 mystery thriller that’s currently not streaming anywhere and not even available to purchase or rent on digital platforms. Henson also teamed up with The Lord of the Rings veteran Orlando Bloom for S.M.A.R.T. Chase, the 2017 action thriller that’s available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, and he even worked with Chris Cooper and Kris Kristofferson in Pharaoh’s Army, the 1995 coming-of-age Western that’s streaming for free on both Tubi and Freevee.

What Else Have Billy Bob Thornton and Patricia Arquette Been in Lately?

Close

Before starring in Landman, Billy Bob Thornton most recently featured in Devil’s Peak, the 2023 crime thriller starring Forrest Gump veteran Robin Wright that’s streaming on Hulu, and he also featured in The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. As for Arquette, she was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Harmony Cobel in the first season of Severance and is expected to reprise the role in Season 2. She also toplined High Desert, a quirky comedy series starring Brad Garrett and Bernadette Peters that’s also streaming on Apple TV+.

The Badge stars Billy Bob Thornton and Patricia Arquette, and was written and directed by Robbie Henson. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Badge on Freevee.