TLC reality show The Baldwins is all set for its premiere on February 23, 2025, and it will circle the actor Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and the couple’s seven children. The first episode of the show will have the couple zeroing in on how the former was charged in the October 2021 tragic death of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza on the sets of Rust when a prop gun ended up getting discharged mid-shooting.

The Baldwins Season 1, Episode 1, was filmed 10 days prior to the July 2024 trial in which a judge ultimately dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec. However, the whole situation ended up impacting the family in multiple ways — not to mention how difficult it all must have been for the injured and the family of the deceased. Although there will be more details once the episode is released, the trailer gives a sneak peek of the confessional where Hilaria can be seen sharing her sentiments. According to PEOPLE, this is how Hilaria opened up about the whole situation:

“The hardest thing about this is that a woman lost her life and a son lost his mom and that’s what makes everything so painful. Our older ones were much younger, but have had the awareness because of their age to be able to understand what's going on. The youngest three don't know a life without this. Our lives are very, very different and our children have been forced to recognize that. They've been forced to deal with that, with us in their own way. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story.”

Alec Baldwin Got Diagnosed With PTSD After the Incident

During the episode, Alec revealed how deeply the past four years have impacted his mental health. “Sometimes I’d lay in bed and think, ‘I can’t get up. I just can’t do it today,’” he admitted. According to Hilaria, her husband has battled PTSD, and in some of his darkest moments, he wondered why he survived the accident when someone else lost their life.

Despite his struggles, however, Alec expressed gratitude for their large family, saying that his children have helped him stay afloat. “Sometimes I’d say, ‘Why did I have seven kids?’ And I realize it’s to help carry me and you through this situation,” he told Hilaria.

While the couple remains focused on healing and maintaining stability at home, they’ve accepted the fact that this is going to a part of their story. The Baldwins premieres on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, offering a deeply personal look into how the family grapples with their new normal — and how they strive to move forward while honoring the memory of the life lost.