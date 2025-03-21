TLC’s newest reality show, The Baldwins, offers viewers a glimpse into the home of Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and the seven children and six pets they share. The show follows the family through their daily lives, depicting the hardships and idiosyncrasies of parenting en masse and existing in the public eye. In season one, we find the family navigating a surreal crisis — Alec’s involvement in the tragic and fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In 2021, on the set of the movie Rust, Alec was using a prop gun which was, unbeknownst to him, loaded with live ammunition. He fired the gun and a bullet struck and killed Halyna Hutchins. He was later charged with involuntary manslaughter, and now, on The Baldwins, nervously awaits trial. At home, he plasters on a dead-eyed smile, splashes around in the pool, decorates cakes with the kids. The Baldwins is less a reality show than a horror story; it is a naked display of deeply layered domestic darkness.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin met in 2011, while he was filming 30 Rock’s fifth season. She was a yoga instructor, 26 years his junior. They were married by June of the following year and in August 2013, Hilaria gave birth to their first child. From there, they had another six kids about as fast as biologically possible. The family crams into a 4100-square-foot penthouse, and they pack into multiple minivans to summer at Alec’s Hamptons home. The Baldwin children, save perhaps for the eldest daughter — a parentified ten-year-old named Carmen — are simply storylines, set pieces, scaffolding on which their mother and father lay out their own emotional arcs; Here is what it feels like to be a parent, a parent of seven, a parent of seven who is on trial for manslaughter. All the time, the chatter and screeching of seven children overlap in every room. Messes are made and Alec furiously cleans them in a constant loop. There is always someone everywhere you go, and very few places to be alone with oneself.

Who in the World Is Hilaria Baldwin?

Hilaria Baldwin, formerly known as Hilary Hayward-Thomas isn’t a stranger to scrutiny. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and is of English, German, and Irish descent. And yet, inexplicably, she speaks with a Spanish accent, which she has previously claimed is due to her Spanish heritage. Summers spent in Spain on family vacations are her only connection to the country, it turns out. It’s as if Rachel Dolezal had pretended to be a different kind of white. Eventually, she was forced to confirm on Instagram that she is in fact, a white girl from Boston. On the show, she touches on the scandal, but only briefly and vaguely, and as a victim. She shares that “the whole world was mean” to her because of her accent, and it took her to “dark places.” Nevertheless, her affectation persists.

She uses the show as a platform from which to provide explanations for this and other controversies. This is her chance to plead her side of every story. In confessionals, she details the real narrative behind unflattering headlines and paparazzi photos she believes to be missing crucial context. Hilaria wants to tell you exactly who she is rather than allowing you to reach your own conclusions. She is a loving supermom who makes sacrifices to provide her children with a perfect life. She is the gorgeous, much younger wife of a movie star. She is quirky and carefree, but she’s also perfectly poised and put together. She’s a cool mom — always perched across a couch in her confessionals, legs crisscrossed to convey a sense of ease. Hilaria belly laughs at anything her husband says, even when his words drip with contempt. It’s a visual representation that she’s living an aspirational life, and she’s very happy, she assures you.

Is Everything Alright with Alec Baldwin?

Image via TLC

Alec’s presence on the show is bewildering; he is exhausted, ghoulish, profoundly dissociated. He is often staring off deeply into space or down the lens of the camera. A massive portion of the show’s runningtime is spent on Alec addressing the camera directly, wistfully. He is a bottomless font of stories about his past, soliloquizing about his upbringing here, waxing poetic about his career as a famous actor, his lack of Oscar there. “We have to whisper now, Daddy is having a monologue,” Hilaria coos to their children as she herds them elsewhere. I’m a little worried Daddy got lost and believes himself to be on the set of Saturday Night Live, where he’s doing a sketch in which he plays the role of Alec Baldwin.

Previously, Baldwin has earned a reputation as quite the hothead, but these days, his anger seems to have retreated into his deepest recesses, only to be seen occasionally skittering across his eyes when he speaks with his wife. It’s certainly in there somewhere, percolating, but these days he appears far more sedated. For what it’s worth, Alec seems truly determined to be a good father to his children, but he has to fight through a lot to be present. In early episodes, he awaits trial for involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins, facing potential jail time. It’s clear that Alec has been deeply changed, traumatized by the tragic incident; He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has dealt with survivor’s guilt, suicidal ideations, and mysterious health issues. Many viewers have found The Baldwins to be distasteful and poorly timed; Halyna Hutchins’ family has stated they believe the show capitalizes on her death. While it is likely true that the show is an attempt at damage control, and it is certainly in poor taste, the effect the shooting had on Baldwin is unquestionable.

The Baldwins Is a Story of Domestic Darkness

Image via Shutterstock

Despite the show’s happy family conceit, I’ve never seen two people who appear to hate each other quite as much as Alec and Hilaria. They try to hide it with humor, but it seeps through in each interaction. In the show’s second episode, the couple celebrate their twelfth wedding anniversary, surrounded by shrieking children who seem to be covered in various goops. Alec complains about how unromantic their celebration is, and he makes his disappointment with the gifts Hilaria gives him crystal clear; he’d just like to get this over with. Alec loves to break into an extended comedic bit, and Hilaria loves not to laugh in response, which Alec never misses an opportunity to point out. “I am laughing,” she tells him, stone-faced. In a recent episode, the couple attend what I will loosely refer to as a therapy session, with a useless therapist who mostly sits quietly, but will occasionally pipe up to babble about “reptilian brain.” Alec has no shortage of scoffs or eye rolls to offer, particularly to his wife. Even their displays of affection often come off as thinly veiled vitriol. It’s fascinating to watch a display so calculated reveal so much in its subtext.

Their family dynamics are transfixing and horrifying, the show itself aimless, haunting, painfully overexposed. Tragedy crudely covered with a shoddy, candy-colored paint job. The interiors of their homes are filled with natural light; the walls are lacquered bright white and covered in cheerful family photos. Toys litter every surface, and backyard playtime is never-ending. Distinctly whimsical stock background music soundtracks the show, all gratingly dissonant from the emotional undertones. If The Baldwins is an attempt to take control of the narrative, every frame of the show is an utter failure, dramatic irony of the highest order. I feel as though I know a juicy secret. It’s hard to comprehend why the Baldwins would elect to put this spotlight on their deepest interiors, but I can’t look away. It is a work of bone-chilling, captivating art.