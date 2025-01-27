Reality TV is not a safe space for the faint of heart, nor for the legally challenged. Individuals that are invested in controlling their public image and the narrative produced about them often struggle to face the reality that the cameras catch everything, and even if you breathe down the editors' necks, you ultimately can't control how the public reacts to what has been produced. So, for an A-list celebrity just coming off of a very public trial for the accidental death of a co-worker, it seems a strange decision to move forward with a TLC reality series set in their home.

The fallout from the Rust trial has reverberated throughout Hollywood, and although the case against Alec Baldwin was dismissed in the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on set, the trial and its aftermath continue to hang over the actor like a malignant cloud. If Baldwin is hoping his new reality TV venture with TLC will help to improve his public image, it seems the A-lister has a few things to learn about the pitfalls of the genre. And we don't have to look far for examples of why season one of The Baldwins won't work out the way Baldwin might hope, especially if rehabilitating his public image is the goal.

When It Comes to Hiding Things on Reality TV, Andy Cohen Said It Best

Speaking about the juggernaut The Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, network producer Andy Cohen had this piece of advice to offer newly minted reality stars: Don't come on reality TV if you have something to hide. Cohen's point was that if the hope is to come onto reality TV and control the narrative about your life, you'll be in for a rude awakening. An A-list celebrity coming off of a public murder trial where an innocent women lost her life while at work on set clearly has a deep need to portray himself to the public in an extremely affable light.

But reality TV is not a Hollywood set, and it seems Baldwin is struggling to know the difference. An anonymous crew member working on The Baldwins spoke with In Touch Weekly to vent frustrations about the Hollywood A-lister, claiming Baldwin "thinks he is filming a movie, not a cheap reality show." The crew member went on to say Baldwin seemed to be struggling with the concept of not having a script to follow. It was also alleged that Baldwin was having difficulty taking a back seat and letting the crew do their job, interfering because his legendary career in Hollywood had him acting like he knew better about "everything from the storylines to the camera angles to the lighting." If Baldwin is hoping that this tactic will have a beneficial impact on his family reality series, he should look to his Hollywood co-patriot Sylvester Stallone as a warning beacon.

'The Baldwins' May Suffer The Same Fate As 'The Family Stallone'