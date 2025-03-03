Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s anniversary fell two days behind the court trial of the 2021 accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and it’s clear that mama Baldwin wanted to leave no stone unturned to show her husband that she’s standing beside her.

In the March 2, 2025, episode of The Baldwins Season 1, “It’s Really Complicated,” the mom of seven opened up about a sentimental anniversary gift she prepared for Alec just days before he stood trial for involuntary manslaughter. While the impending legal proceedings undoubtedly overshadowed their wedding milestone, Hilaria’s gesture of choosing a necklace of St. Michael and a coordinating silk scarf for Alec, both featuring the protective religious figure, had more to it than initially met the eye. Since the episode was shot before the trial, Hilaria explained the reasoning behind it in the following words:

“Whether or not I go to New Mexico, I want him to know that I am always by his side. I am always with him. And I hope that this gift will be something that he can hold with him every single day and know that I am by his side. I’m hoping that he’ll wear it and it says we’re here to protect you, stand with you, love you. You are not alone.”

Hilaria chose to go with that gift because she believes that “one of the most important things when we’re facing challenges is to know there’s something bigger than us.” Alec, on the other hand, after trying on the necklace and not being able to fit it, chose to take things on a lighter note and replied to Hilaria’s comment — “[St. Michael is] the saint of protection” — with “Let’s get his cell phone number.”

‘The Baldwins’ Has Been Giving Fans a Fresh Look Into the Family’s Life