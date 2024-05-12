The Big Picture The Ballad of Little Jo challenges Western gender norms, showcasing a female lead adopting a male persona to survive.

The spirit of the Western, or at least the majority of these films, lies within the idea of machismo and violence in a dry barren wasteland. Think of the biggest presentations of the genre, such as the acclaimed Dollars Trilogy by Sergio Leone, The Magnificent Seven, and The Searchers, to name a few, and the image is clear. The actions of the characters and the development of events all revolve around the notion of becoming "the bigger man" in one way or another, further instilling the rock-solid foundation of male dominance. This oft romanticized image of the genre has led to numerous attempts to topple it. To borrow the words of film critic and theorist Jim Kitses in The Western Reader, someone is always trying to "bury the Western," and Maggie Greenwald's The Ballad of Little Jo has been one of the more brazen efforts to turn it on its head.

What Is 'The Ballad of Little Jo' All About?

The Ballad of Little Jo tells the true-to-life story of Josephine Monaghan (Suzy Amis), a woman of society who has been forced to leave her family and residence after she has given birth to an illegitimate child. As she heads west, she discovers that being a woman makes her an easy target for men. She cuts her hair, names herself Little Jo, and decides to take up a male appearance to survive. Jo arrives at Ruby City, where Percy Corcoran (Ian McKellen) recommends her for a job at the stables, along with a place to stay. After a gruesome incident involving Percy and a sex worker, Jo decides to take up a shepherd job offered by Frank Badger (Bo Hopkins), leaving her alone in the mountains for winter. She uses her time to hone her gun-slinging skills to fend off the wolves preying on the sheep.

She comes back to Ruby City during the spring, where Percy discovers that she's actually a woman, and tries to assault her. Jo gets the upper hand, and finances Percy's departure from the town in exchange for keeping her secret. Five years later, Jo buys a piece of land near Badger's and quits shepherding. She saves Tien Ma Wong (David Chung) from persecution and takes him into her home. She ends up revealing her secret to him, and they become affectionate. Trouble starts brewing when the Western Cattle Company starts to buy up land, with Jo initially deciding to sell, but seeing how peaceful her life has become, changes her mind. She fights off the men the company sent, and it is implied that she peacefully spent many years with Tien Ma after. She dies of old age, and surprises the undertaker together with the whole town that she was in fact a woman.

How Does 'The Ballad of Little Jo' Challenge the Western?

The Ballad of Little Jo, as Kitses further elucidates, is simultaneously traditional and revisionist. It presents the conventions of the classic Western in the beginning, but then begins to put them on their heads as the film progresses. Greenwald addresses this in a myriad of instances. Little Jo's change in character is perhaps one of the most pressing of these. First, Jo is the victim of a melodrama. She has been abandoned, shamed, and devoid of hope from a painful circumstance. However, as she cuts her hair and undresses her fancy corset and skirt, she sheds this image and formulates a "true" Western character. She dons the hat, draws a scar on her face, and becomes a not-so-typical cowboy. This embracing of the mythical Western protagonist's spirit is also partly revisionist. Little Jo is not merely an individual riding into the sunset with guns-a-blazing. Jo is a working cowboy, experiencing every bit of hard labor to achieve her goal to survive.

What is most expressive in the picture is the decentralization of the image of the white male, who is usually depicted as the ideal protagonist of the genre. The Ballad of Little Jo negotiates this by dissecting the Western primarily through the lens of gender. The film subtly presents ambiguity in the desires of its characters, raising questions rather than giving clear-cut answers. Why does Percy have a certain liking to the "male" Jo? Why can't Badger help but worry about Jo being alone? Why does Jo seemingly develop a certain implied fondness for Mary (Heather Graham)? One of the main points of contention about this film is leaving these unanswered, letting the viewer ponder and analyze its intricacies. Kitses again succinctly explains the meaning of this, which is to suggest that "desire and gender are more complex and elusive than binary oppositions allow for."

'The Ballad of Little Jo' Twists Stereotypes

There is also a notable twisting of stereotypes in Greenwald's work, particularly in how it presents the dynamic between Tien Ma Wong and Little Jo. The two characters share a diegetic bond through their loneliness and miserable lives, mirroring the de-centered images of "the foreigner" and "the female" in Westerns. The male Tien Ma becomes responsible for the cooking, the cleaning, and being the overall housekeeper, while the female Jo becomes the hunter, the protector, and the figure of strength. The Ballad of Little Jo hammers home the essence of traditional values through the emphasis of them suffering unquestionable and brutal deaths should the townsfolk find out. However, it is through embracing these roles while also becoming open about who they truly are that the heart of the film is unraveled. They do not wish to embrace power, or seek vengeance on those who wronged them. They only wish to live as they are, even if it can only materialize in their own world of solitude.

This becomes the main turning point of the narrative. That is precisely the reason why Jo suddenly changed her mind about selling the ranch, and the film approaches this through a fascinating display. Tien Ma purports that he wants to live his last years in peace, and in order for that to happen, they have to keep their masquerade of upholding these Western norms. The Ballad of Little Jo confirms the Western genre's storytelling tradition (rejecting a big businessman's offer to procure their lands) in order to subvert it (by having a white female have an interracial relationship with someone who is frowned upon). The Western cinematic world's principles are simultaneously continued and upended.

Ultimately, the legacy of The Ballad of Little Jo is firmly set in the annals of Westerns. In an interview with Tania Modleski, Maggie Greenwald herself states that she wanted to make a Western with a female lead, but her intention was not to subvert the genre. However, "the very act of making a film like The Ballad of Little Jo is so subversive that it becomes a critique." Like the filmmaker's idea itself, the film's lasting impression is its innate spirit to bring out feminine subjectivity in a class of films that have been traditionally linked to masculinity. It does not merely spark a dialogue with the Western, but it also timelessly speaks to the audience to consider the complexities that femininity can bring in a cinematic landscape that has been dominated by heartless male violence.

