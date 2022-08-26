Disney+ has just added four new cast members to its upcoming limited series, The Ballad of Renegade Nell. Nick Mohammed, whose portrayal of "Nate The Great" Shelley in Ted Lasso earned him two Emmy nominations, will play Billy Blind, alongside Derry Girls actress Louisa Harland, who will play the title character, as well as Joely Richardson and Adrian Lester. The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a fantasy adventure that takes place in the 18th century and will tell the story of how an everyday girl became the country's most prominent highwayman.

The show's title character, Nell, is described as a brave and clever young woman who overcomes hardship after embarking on an adventure when she is wrongfully accused of murder. Mohammed's Billy Blind has been described as "plucky but prickly." Richardson will play Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, a peculiar newspaper magnate, while Lester will appear as the Earl of Poynton, an enemy of Nell's. Alice Kremelberg, Frank Dillane, Craig Parkinson, Pip Torrens, Enyi Okoronkwo, Bo Bragason, and Florence Keen round out the rest of the cast.

Sally Wainwright, who worked on HBO's Gentleman Jack, will write and executive produce The Ballad of Renegade Nell. Sex Education director Ben Taylor is set to helm several episodes of the limited series. Other directors attached to the series include Amanda Brotchie and MJ Delaney. Stella Merz serves as a producer, while Jon Jennings is credited as the series producer. Faith Penhale, Will Johnston, Louise Mutter, and Johanna Devereaux all serve as executive producers on the show.

Image Via Channel 4

RELATED: Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell Set to Star in 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' For Disney+

In addition to his acclaimed turn in Ted Lasso, Mohammed is known for appearing in the films The Martian and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. Mohammed will next be seen on the big screen opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in the upcoming film Maggie Moore(s), and will also lend his voice talents to the animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Richardson is known for appearing in FX's Nip/Tuck and currently stars in the shows The Sandman and Suspect. Richardson is also set to star in the upcoming movies Lady Chatterley's Lover and Little Bone Lodge. Lester is known for appearing in 1996's Independence Day and currently stars in the Peacock show The Undeclared War.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is expected to drop on Disney+ at some point in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more details.