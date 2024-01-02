The Big Picture Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available for purchase on digital platforms on January 30.

The physical home media packages will be released on February 13, including 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD.

The home media release will include special features such as behind-the-scenes videos, a documentary on the making of the film, and exclusive art on the Walmart SteelBook combo.

After a successful theatrical run, Lionsgate has announced that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available for purchase on Digital on January 30, before being launched on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on February 13. The digital version of the film will cost $19.99, while the physical home media packages will cost $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively. Travel back to the Capitol in a prequel directed by Francis Lawrence, a decade after he first stepped into the world of the Hunger Games franchise.

The home media release for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will include plenty of special features upon release, including videos diving deep into the creation of the music sung by Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the film, as well as a featurette focusing on the work behind the makeup and costumes seen in the prequel. President Coriolanus Snows' (Tom Blyth) origin story shines in a new light, in a variety of behind-the-scenes videos that will allow fans of the franchise to take a look at how the prequel was made. Ten years after the series based on Suzanne Collins' novels took the box office by storm, Snow is back, in an intense tale about his youth.

What could be considered the biggest feature in the home media release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be “Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” an 8-part documentary about the making of the movie showing how Lawrence worked alongside Zegler and Blyth to deliver the tense love story between the two lead characters. The documentary will only be available on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray versions of the film. The world of The Hunger Games continues to expand with last year's prequel focused around the youth of Coriolanus Snow.

When Does 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Take Place?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place during the tenth version of the gruesome ceremony, decades before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) asked Panem to stand against President Snow. To celebrate the fact that the entire franchise is a part of one legacy, Walmart will launch an exclusive 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and Digital SteelBook® combo, debuting with brand-new art prominently featuring the star-studded cast. The stand-alone SteelBook will be available for the suggested retail price of $29.96. 4K restorations of the previous Hunger Games films are also available for purchase at Walmart.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be available for purchase on digital platforms on January 30, before the physical versions of the release are launched on February 13. See the full list of special features for each format below.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson (Not Included on Digital)

“Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary (Not Included on Digital) Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble) Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird) A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin) Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair) To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons) Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process) Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)

“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans

Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

Welcome Back to Panem

The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans

APPLE TV SPECIAL FEATURES

Finding a Different Sound: The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Welcome Back to Panem

The Music of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Costumes of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Casting of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans

AMAZON BLU-RAY™ EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL FEATURES

Imagining a Retro Future: The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Arc of a Tyrant: Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

