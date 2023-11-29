The Big Picture The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has crossed a major milestone at the domestic box office.

The prequel is also the lowest-grossing film in the Hunger Games franchise, but it's also the least expensive, with a reported budget of $100 million.

The movie received a "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes but currently sits at a 65%, lower than the previous installments which ranged from 70% to 90%.

It took over 10 days of release, but Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has passed its first major milestone at the domestic box office. The movie debuted in theaters on November 17, and delivered a franchise-low opening of less than $50 million. But it held remarkably well in its second weekend, aided in no small part by the Thanksgiving bump. And now, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a proud member of the $100 million club domestically, and is passing the $200 million mark globally, as we speak.

The movie added a little under $2 million on its second Monday, finally crossing the coveted milestone. That being said, each previous installment in the Hunger Games franchise grossed over $100 million in the opening weekend alone. By that yardstick, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is still the lowest-grossing film in the blockbuster franchise, but crucially, it’s also the least expensive with the total budget coming in at a reported $100 million.

This makes The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes the least-costly Hunger Games movie since the first one, which was produced on a reported budget of less than $80 million, and ended up grossing nearly $700 million globally and over $400 million domestically. Budgets for the second, third and fourth films ranged from $130 million to $160 million. Helmed by Gary Ross, The Hunger Games remains the series’ only installment in the franchise to not have been directed by Francis Lawrence, who returned for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as well.

The Hunger Games Movies Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games $677,923,379 84% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire $864,808,014 90% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 $766,575,131 70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 $646,212,917 70% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $199,403,697 65%

Each Film in the Series Has a "Fresh" Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Close

The dystopian drama, which takes place over six decades before the events of the main quartet, focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow, who goes on to become the series’ primary antagonist. He’s played in this movie by Tom Blyth, while Rachel Zegler co-stars as the parallel lead Lucy Gray, a “tribute” chosen to participate in the 10th annual Hunger Games. Like each previous entry in the franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also boasts a “fresh” score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

But while the approval ratings of the four original movies ranged from 70% (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) to 90% (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes currently sits at a 65% score. It must, however, be noted that the movie’s rating has improved in the last few days; not too long ago, it was sitting at a borderline 62% score. You can watch The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.