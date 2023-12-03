The Big Picture Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grossed another $30 million at the global box office, bringing its total to $243 million in just three weeks.

Despite being the lowest-grossing and lowest-rated entry in the franchise, the film's relatively low budget of $100 million makes its performance more favorable.

While the film received mixed reviews, its approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes has improved to 64%, indicating a growing positive reception.

Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grossed an estimated $30 million at the global box office this weekend — its third. Despite having delivered a relatively soft debut a couple of weeks ago, the movie has held its own through the Thanksgiving period, and now, as it enters the notoriously dull first week of December. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes grossed an estimated $14.5 million domestically this weekend and nearly $15 million from overseas territories. This takes the film’s running stateside total to $121 million, and its overseas haul to around $122 million. The film’s cumulative worldwide gross as it enters its third week of release stands at $243 million, which means that it will hit the $250 million mark in a matter of days.

While this is around a third of what the next lowest-grossing movie of the franchise made, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also didn’t cost as much as most Hunger Games films. Lionsgate financed the majority of it through foreign sales, with the film’s budget coming in at a relatively lean $100 million. By comparison, budgets for the second, third, and fourth Hunger Games movies ranged from $125 million to $160 million. Combined, the young-adult film franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

The Hunger Games Movies Global Box Office Rotten Tomatoes Score The Hunger Games $677,923,379 84% The Hunger Games: Catching Fire $864,808,014 90% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 $766,575,131 70% The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 $646,212,917 70% The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes $243,900,000 64%

'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Is the Lowest-Grossing and Lowest-Rated Entry of the Franchise

The highest-grossing installment of the series remains the second, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which grossed over $860 million worldwide in 2013. The other three films grossed between $646 million (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) and $766 million (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1). Each film in the series, barring the first, has been helmed by Francis Lawrence, who also returned to direct The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The original Hunger Games was directed by Gary Ross, and catapulted star Jennifer Lawrence to the A-list.

Set over six decades before the events of the original series, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on a prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It scored some of the most middling reviews of the franchise, and remains the lowest-rated of the bunch, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. But while public sentiment around Mockingjay - Part 2 has only soured in the last decade, reviews for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes seem to be improving. The movie debuted in the low 60s on Rotten Tomatoes but currently sits at a 64% approval rating. Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

