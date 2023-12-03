The Big Picture

  • Lionsgate's Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grossed another $30 million at the global box office, bringing its total to $243 million in just three weeks.
  • Despite being the lowest-grossing and lowest-rated entry in the franchise, the film's relatively low budget of $100 million makes its performance more favorable.
  • While the film received mixed reviews, its approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes has improved to 64%, indicating a growing positive reception.

Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, grossed an estimated $30 million at the global box office this weekend — its third. Despite having delivered a relatively soft debut a couple of weeks ago, the movie has held its own through the Thanksgiving period, and now, as it enters the notoriously dull first week of December. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes grossed an estimated $14.5 million domestically this weekend and nearly $15 million from overseas territories. This takes the film’s running stateside total to $121 million, and its overseas haul to around $122 million. The film’s cumulative worldwide gross as it enters its third week of release stands at $243 million, which means that it will hit the $250 million mark in a matter of days.

While this is around a third of what the next lowest-grossing movie of the franchise made, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes also didn’t cost as much as most Hunger Games films. Lionsgate financed the majority of it through foreign sales, with the film’s budget coming in at a relatively lean $100 million. By comparison, budgets for the second, third, and fourth Hunger Games movies ranged from $125 million to $160 million. Combined, the young-adult film franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

The Hunger Games Movies

Global Box Office

Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Hunger Games

$677,923,379

84%

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

$864,808,014

90%

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

$766,575,131

70%

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

$646,212,917

70%

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

$243,900,000

64%

'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Is the Lowest-Grossing and Lowest-Rated Entry of the Franchise

The highest-grossing installment of the series remains the second, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which grossed over $860 million worldwide in 2013. The other three films grossed between $646 million (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) and $766 million (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1). Each film in the series, barring the first, has been helmed by Francis Lawrence, who also returned to direct The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The original Hunger Games was directed by Gary Ross, and catapulted star Jennifer Lawrence to the A-list.

Set over six decades before the events of the original series, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on a prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It scored some of the most middling reviews of the franchise, and remains the lowest-rated of the bunch, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. But while public sentiment around Mockingjay - Part 2 has only soured in the last decade, reviews for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes seem to be improving. The movie debuted in the low 60s on Rotten Tomatoes but currently sits at a 64% approval rating. Starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, the movie is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Film Poster
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) — the last hope for the once-proud Snow family — who is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12 for the 10th Hunger Games. Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will become a songbird or a snake.

Release Date
November 17, 2023
Director
Francis Lawrence
Cast
Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Fionnula Flanagan

Get Tickets at Fandango