There are only a handful of dramedies in recent years that have been just as endearing as they are timeless. Perhaps the likes of Juno, The Truman Show, and Begin Again may come to mind – flicks that induce just as many belly laughs as they do heartfelt tears. Writer/director James Griffiths’ The Ballad of Wallis Island is a quaint little film that fits such a bill. It presents itself as an innocent comedy infused with a bit of lovely folk music but reveals itself as a heartfelt tearjerker that sneaks up on you and will tear and gnaw at your heartstrings.

What Is 'The Ballad of Wallis Island' About?

The Ballad of Wallis Island takes place on, of course, Wallis Island – a fictional Welsh island that is as remote as it is stunning. Aside from some sea-weathered buildings, paint-chipped, bobbing boats, and a few scattered inhabitants, Wallis Island seems to mostly keep to itself. One of its eccentric inhabitants though, is Charles (Tim Key), a jolly man who quietly resides alone in his lovely island home. After winning the lottery (more than once) coupled with coping with the loss of his wife nearly a year ago, Charles hires his favorite musicians, since broken-up McGwyer Mortimer, to come and play a private show on Wallis Island for the anniversary of losing his wife.

A huge fan, the starstruck Charles first greets his idol Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden) waist-deep in the choppy waves of the wind-tousled isle. A disgruntled McGwyer takes an unwarranted dip in the chilly sea, begrudgingly making his way back to Charles’ home to dry off and settle in. It’s not long after that Charles reveals he also invited Nell Mortimer (Carey Mulligan), Herb’s “other half” of the past. Herb is less than pleased to hear this news as he and Nell didn’t break their duo off on the best of turns. Despite this, Nell shows up the following day with her new, happy-go-lucky husband Michael (Akemnji Ndifornyen) on her arm.

Rehearsals seem to be going alright between the duo as they brush off the rust on their skills and prepare for their intimate, private concert, but due to some bad judgment from Herb, this doesn’t last long. Things take a turn for the worse and Nell flees the island, leaving Herb alone with Charles, who is simultaneously distraught and pining after the lovely and shy shop lady (Fleabag's Sian Clifford).

The Cast of 'The Ballad of Wallis Island' Is Magnificent

A universal crowd pleaser with grit and heart, The Ballad of Wallis Island is based on a short that Key and Basden made back in 2007 titled: The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island. Both Key and Basden returned for the feature nearly 20 years later, showcasing their belief in the story and characters. The film boasts lovely performances all around, with Basden and Mulligan selling their roles as estranged friends of the past as well as talented folk artists with history. Their songs are catchy and enjoyable to listen to, with over a dozen pieces of original music written specifically for their fictional duo.

But it really is Key’s film, as it’s impossible to resist Charles’ earnest heart and wide-eyed wonder coupled with seemingly unlimited kindness and patience for everyone around him. His character is the reason for most of the tears and perhaps all of the chuckles, and he's the type of human most everyone should strive to be like in their life.

This British Musical Comedy Has a Lot to Say

Image Via Focus Features

For a quiet little film, The Ballad of Wallis Island tackles a large range of themes and ideas, from the arduous process of grief to mourning lost love, the terrifying beauty of taking chances, and the healing power of music. It’s all set against a beautifully befitting British backdrop and coupled with authentic performances from talent who seem to genuinely care about the story being told. Every character we encounter possesses undeniable redeeming qualities, which isn't stale or eye-roll-inducing, but rather refreshingly optimistic.

Distancing itself from clichés in the name of honesty and earnestness, the charming British dramedy showcases the whole gamut of human relationships but takes tender care to highlight the good. The performances are delightfully honest, its cinematography is visually stunning and immersive, and the tale it tells is one of forgiveness and letting go – one that highlights the power of being gentle to one another. With the combined weight of the lofty fable underscoring the impact of both music and art’s effect on human nature, there are more than a few profound takeaways to be absorbed while the credits roll. Ultimately, The Ballad of Wallis Island is somewhat of an eye-watering, warming gift to watch, wrapped in twine and smelling of salt air and home-baked goods.

The Ballad of Wallis Island premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.