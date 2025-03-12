For our next special event screening, Collider is proud to be partnering with Focus Features to extend an exciting offer to our readers. From the Sundance and SXSW Official Selection, we’re thrilled to offer the chance to see The Ballad of Wallis Island, starring Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan, in theaters before the film’s official theatrical release date. Read on for the full details on how you can enter for a chance to win free tickets to this early screening in Los Angeles.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is a project close to the hearts of director James Griffiths and co-writers and co-stars Tom Basden and Tim Key. In 2007, the trio developed a short film titled The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island that garnered a BAFTA nomination and earned the Best British Short Film Award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which they then adapted into a feature film together. The journey was a long and emotional one to see their intimate two-hander develop into a full-length movie that World Premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

In the comedy-drama, Charles (Key), an eccentric two-time lottery winner, lives alone on the secluded, fictional Wallis Island. It’s here that he hatches up a scheme to reunite his favorite musicians, previously known as McGwyer Mortimer—the ex-couple and folk music duo Herb McGwyer (Basden) and Nell Mortimer (Mulligan)—on the pretense of a paid show to an intimate crowd (of one: Charles). The bizarrely chipper benefactor also failed to mention he invited both of them, and suddenly, the prickly Herb and the unsuspecting Nell are confined on this small, sparsely populated island, along with Nell’s husband, Michael (Akemnji Ndifornyen). As tensions rise, Charles desperately tries to save his dream concert.

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ Screening Details

Don’t miss out on this heartfelt journey on the big screen. Come join us and be among the first audiences to experience the laughs and tears in a theater on Wednesday, March 26. The screening will be held at the AMC Burbank 16 in LA and will begin at 7 pm.

How to Get ‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ Tickets