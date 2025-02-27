If you’ve ever dreamed of trapping your favorite broken up band of ex-musicians and lovers (we’re looking at you, Fleetwood Mac) on an island, have we got the trailer for you! Today, Focus Features has dropped the latest look at their upcoming film, The Ballad of Wallis Island, the newest title from director James Griffiths. Starring Tim Key (See How They Run), Tom Basden (Venice at Dawn) and Carey Mulligan (An Education), the movie follows one man’s dream of reuniting his favorite folky duo — something he achieves after striking gold with a big lottery win.

The Ballad of Wallis Island follows Charles (Key), a man who has opted for a life of solitude, living alone on an island far away from the noise and drama of people. After winning the lottery, he gets the crazy idea to invite a musician, Herb McGwyer (Basden), to perform a concert. Little does Herb know that he’ll be playing for an audience of one, but that isn’t the only secret that Charles has been keeping.

The mega-fan has also invited Herb’s ex-bandmate and ex-girlfriend, Nell Mortimer (Mulligan), the other half of the musical duo, McGwyer Mortimer. When Nell shows up with her husband (Akemnji Ndifornyen), Herb is beside himself, unsure of what to do. Despite the incredible awkwardness that comes with hanging out with your ex on a remote island with a stranger and her new partner, the once inseparable pair strike a new chord and take steps towards a new chapter in their relationship. The film also features a performance by Sian Clifford (Fleabag).

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ Has Been a Longtime Coming

Penned by Key and Basden, The Ballad of Wallis Island was first realized as a short film all the way back in 2007. Nearly two decades ago, the movie went by a slightly longer title, dubbed The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island. That version was also helmed by Griffiths, meaning the trio have been working on getting the project for quite some time, finally releasing it at its very best later this year. Having already celebrated its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the movie holds a near-perfect critics’ approval rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, giving us lots of hope for its impending wide theatrical release.

While you wait for the project’s arrival in one month on March 28, you can check out its latest trailer above, and stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Ballad of Wallis Island.