A musical reunion becomes the gig from Hell in the new trailer for The Ballad of Wallis Island. Carey Mulligan stars in the new comedy from director James Griffiths. Focus Features will release the film in theaters on February 28, 2025. Griffiths is a veteran of TV, producing and directing series like Black-ish, Stumptown, and A Million Little Things. The Ballad of Wallis Island is his second feature film, after directing the Nick Frost/Rashida Jones dance comedy Cuban Fury in 2014.

In the trailer, folk musician Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden) is subjected to a number of surprises. He's been hired to play a gig on a remote island by an eccentric millionaire (Tim Key), but the island is considerably more rustic than he was expecting, and the audience of "less than a hundred" he was expecting turns out to be an audience of one, in the form of his benefactor. But worst of all, it won't be a solo gig — he'll be playing alongside his ex-bandmate and ex-lover Nell Mortimer (Mulligan), who's arrived with her new husband, Michael (Akemnji Ndifornyen). When a storm traps them all on the island, they'll all have to come to terms with their pasts. The film also stars Sian Clifford.

Who Are the Stars of 'The Ballad of Wallis Island'?

After breaking out in An Education, Mulligan has starred in a wide variety of notable films, including Drive, Inside Llewyn Davis, Promising Young Woman, and Maestro. She was most recently seen in the Adam Sandler science fiction drama Spaceman. She will lend her voice to Travis Knight's latest stop-motion animated feature, Wildwood, later this year. Key is a regular in the British comedy scene, best known for playing the sidekick of Alan Partridge, Steve Coogan's inept TV host. He recently starred in See How They Run and Wicked Little Letters, and can be seen later this year in Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 and in Greg Daniels' The Office follow-up, The Paper.

Basden is best-known for starring in and creating the sitcom Plebs; he recently starred on the series Here We Go and Mandy. Clifford played Claire, the long-suffering sister of the title character on Fleabag, and recently appeared in Young Woman and the Sea. She is next set to star in the musical melodrama Mother Mary alongside Anne Hathaway. The Ballad of Wallis Island is an expansion of the 2007 short film The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island, which was also directed by Griffiths and written by Key and Basden. Basden, Key, Griffiths, and Mulligan all executive produced The Ballad of Wallis Island; it was produced by Rupert Majendie.

The Ballad of Wallis Island will hit theaters on March 28, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer above.