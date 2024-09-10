Hilaria Baldwin is not letting Alec Baldwin look bad on their new reality show. The Baldwins is heading to TLC in 2025 and to prepare for filming, Hilaria is reportedly forcing Alec to work out and eat a healthier diet to make sure he loses weight for the show. A source close to the family spoke with In Touch Weekly and told the outlet that Alec was not too happy about how Hilaria was treating his diet and how their household was currently being run in the lead up to the show.

The source stated that Hilaria had Alec up early so that he could do strengthening exercises and yoga training. “She’s a tough trainer and has him up at dawn doing yoga and strengthening exercises, brisk walking on the treadmill, and doing sit-ups to get his gut under control.” The source went on to say that she is also keeping an eye on his diet and will not let him have any kind of sugar or sweets. Yes, that even includes sugar in his coffee.

"Hilaria’s micromanaging his diet, too, and no sweets, not even sugar in his coffee, is allowed.” Reportedly, Alec is not happy about this situation and the source said that he would rather eat whatever he wanted and relax around their home. “[Alec] wishes he could chow down, take naps, and put his feet up, but no luck with that while Hilaria’s watching him like a hawk.”

They Were Not Kind About Baldwin's Body

The source explained that with the Rust court case now behind him, there was no excuse for his body. “He’s let himself go in recent years, and with the horrendous trial behind him, there are no more excuses.” The trial in question being one about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The source continued to body-shame Alec, saying “He can’t go on TV looking like a sack of potatoes, Hilaria won’t stand for it.”

Alec, who is 66 years old, is not the same lean man he was in movies like Beetlejuice or Working Girl, but saying he looks like a "sack of potatoes" is a bit much. The Baldwins aren't coming to us until 2024, so he's going to have to suffer a bit more. Alec said he was “inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” in the series. The Baldwins is scheduled to for 2025 on TLC.