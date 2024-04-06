The Big Picture The Banana Splits Movie creatively explores the childhood horror subgenre by subverting beloved characters.

The film effectively combines dark comedy with terror while focusing on traumatizing child audiences.

Unlike Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, The Banana Splits Movie delves into the original show's purpose to create a chilling narrative.

Horror that turns childhood mascots into villains is a booming industry, with movies and video games showcasing just how terrifying these characters can become. This is exemplified in the much-awaited slasher Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, a film that seized upon the beloved character becoming public domain by turning him into a maniacal, bloodthirsty creature hunting down his former best friend, Christopher Robin. It's an intriguing twist on this premise that uses the nostalgia of its character to twist the original story into a gory, terrifying display of the bear committing countless atrocities — but it's missing something. The violence is effective at frightening its audience but the movie focuses on this butchery rather than delving into the original story and themes that made the bear so famous almost 100 years ago.

It doesn't appreciate those aspects and misses out on using the source materials to create a truly subversive story, something that The Banana Splits Movie does perfectly. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy, this horror comedy features the brutal killings that made Blood and Honey famous but explores what made the franchise so great, using this knowledge to create a truly chilling narrative. With this knowledge, immense comedy, and jaw-dropping horror, The Banana Splits Movie truly shows what would happen if your favorite childhood characters developed a taste for blood.

'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Doesn't Know Where It Came From

While The Banana Splits Movie does have a decent amount of gore, it pales in comparison to the unending carnage of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey - and that's a good thing. Plots focused on nothing but gruesome slaughter are a popular horror subgenre, with legends like Terrifier or the historic Saw franchise granting audiences scenes of creative bloodshed like they'd never seen before. It's clear that Blood and Honey hopes to join these blood-soaked ranks. From stranglings, to decapitations, to a stomach-churning (but creative) use of a woodchipper, it featured petrifying versions of Winnie the Pooh and his friends decimating a group of vacationers and their first friend, Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon). It offers an interesting twist to the tale, with the animals becoming dependent on Christopher feeding them and resorting to cannibalism when he leaves, turning them into animalistic monsters — but the movie doesn't go further than that. This plot includes themes of maturity, the illusion of childhood, and the loss of humanity, but rather than draw on the psychological terror of these concepts, the film focuses purely on disconnected scenes of violence to fill its runtime.

The Banana Splits Movie had a harder path to bloodying up its lore because, well, there wasn't much to draw from. It was based on The Banana Splits TV show, created by the historic Hanna-Barbera Productions, and featured a rock band made up of the anthropomorphic animals Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky (all exceptional actors). It was a children's variety show that was entertaining, but unlike Winnie the Pooh, the horror film didn't have a story to draw from to create a terrifying narrative. So, rather than focus on the series' content, it focuses on its purpose: to entertain kids. It was a hilarious, heartening showcase of mascot madness to make kids laugh and to subvert that, it turned their fun games into ones of murder and torture — and made sure their young audience watched the entire time.

'The Banana Splits Movie' Punishes Those Who Loved the Show

The inclusion of children immediately makes a horror film more uncomfortable, and that's a tension that The Banana Splits Movie draws on constantly. The film focuses on Harley (Finlay Wojtak Hissong) and Zoe (Maria Nash), a pair of young kids going to a The Banana Splits show taping with Harley's parents and brother, Austin (Romeo Carere). They arrive just in time for two huge developments to occur: a studio executive decides to cancel the show, and a programming error turns the main four mascots into sentient, vengeful monsters. This is where the horror kicks off, and mercifully, the mascots are targeting the adult chaperones who fail to appreciate the quartet of critters' work rather than the children who love their show. But the children don't escape completely, as the animals' thirst for vengeance quickly shifts into a dangerous cruelty, wanting to punish anyone who had ever used them for entertainment. They kidnap the kids, chain them up, and force them to watch a new, bloodier version of their show — and it stars all of their parents.

The Banana Splits Movie has effective and darkly comedic gore, but where it truly finds terror is in the clear trauma the young audience undergoes watching the inventive ways the cast kills their guardians. From using their "Wheel of Endings" to rip someone apart or running someone over with their classic "Banana Buggies", the movie takes the original show's colorful and fun set and uses it as a setting to massacre everyone in the studio. Despite this bloodshed, Harley constantly reiterates that he still loves these characters who have become such mainstays of his childhood, making it that much more horrifying as he watches them do gruesome things that no child should ever have to see. The crowd of kids being forced to witness this disgusting show is painful to watch. The exceptional acting of these child actors emphasizes how their beliefs in a fun, innocent world are being torn apart in front of them. The Banana Splits Show was a series meant for the joy and excitement of children, and by singling out this purpose and subverting it to a sickening degree, the movie creates a horrifying experience that punishes anyone who ever considered the series enjoyable.

'The Banana Splits Movie' Wants To Ruin Your Childhood

While there is a growing subgenre of horror films based on childhood classics, rarely do they attempt what The Banana Splits Movie did. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a seminal work in this niche category, its use of the original story to create a chilling showcase of nonstop carnage is sure to thrill so many fans of the genre. It instills fear with its violence but is unable to frighten on any other level. Its refusal to interrogate its own twist on the original story means the entire plot feels rather one-note. That is where The Banana Splits Movie thrives, as it took the original show's entire mission of bringing joy to children and uses it to create the exact opposite: a plot that focuses on subjecting those same children to the worst experience of their entire lives. It's an ingenious skewing of a famous childhood property — and is something that similar movies could learn from.

