Ben Stiller (Tropic Thunder) is sticking with television, at least for the time being. Deadline revealed that, after successfully bringing to life the acclaimed and hit TV series Severance for Apple TV+, the actor, director, and producer is now developing a new comedy/drama series with HBO. The Band will be composed of hour-long episodes and the story is set against the backdrop of the music industry. Since the project is in early stages, dates and additional cast members are yet to be announced.

If The Band gets to play on HBO, it will represent Stiller's first major role on TV after guest starring in titles like Arrested Development, Burning Love, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and others. In the new series he will play Oscar, a talent mogul who is in desperate search of a new act in order to save his own career. According to Deadline, Oscar will have some Simon Cowell vibes, and his mission will be to put together a boy band with a huge following, just like Cowell did with One Direction.

The Band is created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, who will also serve as showrunners. The duo previously created the comedy Search Party for Max. Shows that depict the music industry are a bit of a hit-or-miss, and HBO is fresh out of a botched try. In 2023, the network released The Idol, a show created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson that was poorly received with a 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, other shows like Empire, Nashville, and Girls5eva have managed to last longer. So it all depends on how audiences respond to it.

What's Next For Ben Stiller?