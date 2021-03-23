It seems like a classic haunted house story, but there might be more at stake.

Shudder is bringing another original horror movie to its catalog with The Banishing, inspired by the true story of England’s most haunted house. The trailer arrives ahead of The Banishing's premiere to gives us a better idea of what we can expect when the movie gets released in April.

The trailer follows the classic horror tropes of a haunted house movie. A priest (John Heffernan) moves into a new home with his wife Marianne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and her daughter Adelaide (Anya McKenna-Bruce), only to find out there are malignant secrets in the mansion’s past. Adelaide starts to see ghosts and evil spirits, mistaken as imaginary friends until it’s already too late and the couple needs to ask for the help of an occultist to save the child’s soul.

Image via Shudder

RELATED:‌ 'The Power' Trailer Teases a Darkness-Drenched Horror Movie Coming to Shudder

Our excitement with this new release comes from three important details. First of all, this is the first horror movie directed by Christopher Smith in a while. Smith is known for his work as the writer and director of Creep, Severance and Triangle, but his last horror movie, Black Death, was released in 2010. The Banishing marks the return of Smith to the genre, and the project can only benefit from his experience.

Another reason to watch The Banishing is the true story of Borley Rectory which inspires the movie. The first report of a haunting on the old English mansion dates back to 1983, with several ghost stories connected to the place. Two different failed exorcisms were conducted in the mansion, and the bones of two young women were found in its basement in 1943. Most of the ghost stories surrounding Borley Rectory have already been disproved, but they build a perfect foundation for a good horror script.

Lastly, this is a Shudder original movie, and we have huge respect for a horror-based streaming service — especially when it brings us a movie about a pair of killer jeans. Even if The Banishing's trailer doesn’t promise us something unique, we can at least have the comfort to know this production is in good hands. Written by David Beton, Ray Bogdanovich and Dean Line, The Banishing also stars Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible) and John Lynch (The Secret Garden, Black Death)

The Banishing will stream exclusively on Shudder starting April 15. You can check the movie’s official synopsis and trailer right below.

“From acclaimed director Chris Smith comes THE BANISHING, which tells the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend and his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist...or risk losing their daughter.”

‌KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Best Movies on Shudder Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Warner Bros. Will Nix Same-Day HBO Max Releases in 2022 as Part of New Deal With Regal Regal Cinemas agreed to Warner Bros.' 2021 day-and-date release strategy in exchange for a 45-day theatrical window in 2022.

Read Next