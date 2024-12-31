At the same time that Jason Statham’s only two movies on Netflix will leave the platform, another of his flicks that’s more than 15 years old has become a smash hit on streaming. Statham stars alongside Saffron Burrows in The Bank Job, the 2008 heist thriller following a crew planning to rob a room full of safety deposit boxes stacked with cash and jewelry. The Bank Job earned $64 million at the box office upon its release, and now the film has jumped to the top of the Starz streaming charts, sitting at #3 at the time of writing. The film also stars Stephen Campbell Moore and Daniel Mays and earned scores of 79% from critics and 74% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais teamed up to write the script for The Bank Job, and Roger Donaldson directed the film. Donaldson’s most recent directorial outing came in 2017 on McLaren, the non-rated sports documentary detailing the story of Bruce McLaren. He also worked with Pierce Brosnan in 2014 on The November Man, a spy thriller that also stars Luke Bracey and Olga Kurylenko. His first directorial outing after The Bank Job came in 2011 in Seeking Justice, the mystery thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Guy Pearce that’s currently streaming on Prime Video. In the early 2000s, he helmed Thirteen Days, the political drama starring Yellowstone veteran Kevin Costner, and he also directed The Recuit, the spy thriller starring Colin Farrell and Al Pacino. He made his directorial debut in 1977 on Sleeping Dogs, the unrated drama starring Sam Neill.

What Has Jason Statham Been in Recently?

Statham’s only role in 2024 came in The Beekeeper, the action thriller from director David Ayer that earned $152 million at the worldwide box office before premiering on Prime Video. Statham was extremely busy in 2023, first suiting up in Operatune Fortune: Ruse de Guerre from his long-time collaborater Guy Ritchie before also reprising his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X. He then closed out the year by reprising his role as Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench and also starred as Christmas in The Expendables 4.

The Bank Job stars Jason Statham and was directed by Roger Donaldson.

Your changes have been saved The Bank Job Director Roger Donaldson Cast Jason Statham , Saffron Burrows , Stephen Campbell Moore , Daniel Mays , James Faulkner , Andrew Brooke , Michael Jibson , Georgia Taylor , Richard Lintern , Peter Bowles , Alistair Petrie , Alki David , Hattie Morahan , julian lewis jones , Rupert Frazer , Keeley Hawes , Don Gallagher , Craig Fairbrass , Gerard Horan , David Suchet , Peter De Jersey , Colin Salmon , Sharon Maughan , Angus Wright , Rupert Vansittart , Dylan Charles , Bronson Webb , Julian Firth Runtime 112 Minutes Writers Dick Clement , Ian La Frenais Budget $20 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Release Date March 7, 2008 Expand

