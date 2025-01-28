Everybody loves a Jason Statham movie. They're easy to watch, they're consistent, they're dependable and they're always full of bone-breaking action. Statham's next movie, A Working Man, is heading to multiplexes in March, but if you're keen to do a Statham rewatch and you have a Prime Video subscription, you'll need to be quick. One of Statham’s finest performances is in the 2007 movie The Bank Job, and you can see it for another couple of days on Prime Video before it departs for pastures new.

Statham plays Terry Leather — what a name that is, by the way — a car dealer who is struggling with business and ends up leading a bank heist, as one does, but what was meant to be a nice, easy cash grab explodes into something much bigger when Terry and his team uncover huge secrets hidden within the bank’s vault, before diving through them and discovering documents and photographs that compromise some of the most influential people in Britain. Soon, the team finds themselves wound up in a web of deceit, lies, corruption and power struggles at the highest level of the political system in the UK, while being hunted by enemies whose names were only thought to be rumours.

What is Jason Statham Making Next?

Next up for Statham is A Working Man, his latest collaboration with David Ayer, who directed, and Sylvester Stallone — Statham's co-star in the Expendables franchise — who serves as the writer of the script on the movie. A Working Man will open on March 24, 2025, and features Statham as Levon Cade, a former Black Ops agent living off the grid with his daughter when he's brought back into action after a loved one ends up missing. The film also features David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.

Alongside that, Statham is also currently shooting Mutiny for director Jean-Francois Richet alongside the likes of Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Production began on that one back in September. Statham is also set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the final installment of the Fast and Furious saga, which is going to shoot in Los Angeles soon and is aimed to release at some point in 2026.

The Bank Job leaves Prime on January 31, so be quick. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham, and all your favourite movies on streaming.