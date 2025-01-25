If you're like us, you will also struggle to get enough of Jason Statham, and the good news is one of his most acclaimed, and earliest, movies is heading to Max next month.

If you're a fan of heist movies or gritty dramas inspired by real events, this one’s a must-watch. The Bank Job is based on the infamous 1971 Baker Street robbery, a crime that captivated Britain with its staggering haul of money and valuables, but more intriguingly, there were also rumors of a government cover-up and scandals at the highest level. Pretty exciting.

Directed by Roger Donaldson, The Bank Job is considered one of Statham’s finest performances. With a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was highly acclaimed for its tight pacing and more grounded approach, which offered a more thoughtful approach to some of Statham's more outrageous action movies like Crank: High Voltage, The Transporter or any of the The Fast and the Furious movies in which he appears.

Statham stars as Terry Leather, a struggling car dealer who’s roped into leading a bank heist, but what should just be a straightforward money grab ends up taking a sharp turn when Terry and his team uncover explosive secrets hidden within the bank’s vault, and end up sifting through compromising documents and scandalous photographs, before finding themselves wrapped up in a spider-s web of corruption at the highest level of politics, organized crime and enemies whose names are only spoken about in whispers.

What Is Jason Statham Making Next?

Next up for Statham is A Working Man, which will open on March 24, 2025. Directed by David Ayer and written by Sylvester Stallone, the movie features Statham as Levon Cade, a retired black ops agent who's doing his best to live a quiet life with his daughter when he's inevitably dragged back into the action world after a loved one goes missing. The film also features David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng.

Meanwhile, the Stath is also filming Mutiny for director Jean-Francois Richet at the moment, alongside Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. Production began in September. Statham is also set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the final installment of the Fast and Furious saga, which is currently in development and expected for release at some point in 2026.

The Bank Job arrives on Max on February 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Jason Statham.

