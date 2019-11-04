‘The Banker’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie Lead Apple Original Movie

0

Apple has released the first trailer for The Banker, which will be released as an Apple TV+ original film. Directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau), the true-story drama stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as Joe Morris and Bernard Garrett, respectively, two revolutionary businessmen who devised a risky plan to help African Americans pursue the American dream in the 1960s. Although smart and capable, as black men living in the 60s Morris and Garrett were unable to realize their full potential, so they enlisted a working class white man named Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) to serve as the front for their burgeoning real estate and banking empire, the purpose of which was to approve loans for black families to be able to afford housing—loans which many white-owned banks denied.

The film looks quite interesting, and it’s nice to see Jackson starring in a movie that isn’t a blockbuster or direct-to-digital genre film for once.

The Banker was produced independently by Romulus Entertainment and then subsequently acquired by Apple in July 2019, so the tech giant could release the film as an Apple Original. As a result, the film is due to premiere at AFI Fest later this month and will receive a limited theatrical release starting on December 6th, followed by its digital release on the new Apple TV+ streaming service in January 2020.

