‘The Banker’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie Lead Apple Original Movie

Apple has released the first trailer for The Banker, which will be released as an Apple TV+ original film. Directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau), the true-story drama stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as Joe Morris and Bernard Garrett, respectively, two revolutionary businessmen who devised a risky plan to help African Americans pursue the American dream in the 1960s. Although smart and capable, as black men living in the 60s Morris and Garrett were unable to realize their full potential, so they enlisted a working class white man named Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) to serve as the front for their burgeoning real estate and banking empire, the purpose of which was to approve loans for black families to be able to afford housing—loans which many white-owned banks denied.
The film looks quite interesting, and it’s nice to see Jackson starring in a movie that isn’t a blockbuster or direct-to-digital genre film for once.
The Banker was produced independently by Romulus Entertainment and then subsequently acquired by Apple in July 2019, so the tech giant could release the film as an Apple Original. As a result, the film is due to premiere at AFI Fest later this month and will receive a limited theatrical release starting on December 6th, followed by its digital release on the new Apple TV+ streaming service in January 2020.
Check out The Banker trailer below and check out our list of every movie and TV show confirmed for Apple TV+.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Banker:
Based on a true story, “The Banker” centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi (“The Adjustment Bureau”) and produced by Joel Viertel. Brad Feinstein produced under his Romulus Entertainment banner, along with producers Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. “The Banker” is written by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger from a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane.