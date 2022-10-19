Relationships come and go, but brotherly friendships? That’s a different story. Taking place on a peaceful, remote island off the coast of lively Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin is a tale of two best friends whose lifelong friendship suddenly comes to an end. The worst part? There’s no particular reason why. One half of the leading duo, Pádraic, is shocked to the bone when his ex-buddy Colm decides to end things between them. With the help of his sister Siobhan, and fellow island resident Dominic, Pádraic is about to have a shocking realization about his best friend. Directed by Martin McDonagh, this movie reunites the director with his two long-time collaborators, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The Banshees of Inisherin is their first project together after 14 years since their last work together in In Bruges. The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and will be getting a limited theatrical release on October 21, 2022.

Here is the official synopsis for The Banshees of Inisherin:

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic's repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

Read on for a look at the cast and characters of The Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin Farrell as Pádraic

Colin Farrell plays Pádraic, one of the two lifelong pals that have come to an awkward rut in their friendship. Farrell has had an extensive acting career dating back to the late ‘90s with his first appearance in Ballykissangel on BBC. He had his Hollywood debut with his lead role in the 2000 drama film Tigerland, followed by his international breakthrough with The Recruit.

Prior to The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell has had several opportunities to work with McDonagh. The actor-director pair has worked on projects like In Bruges as well as Seven Psychopaths. Regarding their relationship, Farrell has noted that McDonagh’s approach to writing "just makes sense" to the actor, allowing the duo to understand each other’s creative processes and develop new endeavors together through the years.

Brendan Gleeson as Colm Doherty

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Brendan Gleeson plays Colm Doherty, another leading character whose friendship with Pádraic is on the verge of an abrupt end. Gleeson is an Irish actor who has racked up a never-ending list of prestigious accolades over the past decades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, three IFTA Awards, and two British Independent Film Awards.

You may have seen Gleeson portraying the enigmatic and eccentric Alastor Moody in the widely-successful Harry Potter franchise. Regarded as one of Ireland’s greatest film actors, Gleeson has dipped his feet into a variety of film genres - everything from historical epics like Braveheart to the heartfelt comedy Paddington 2. The Banshees of Inisherin marks Gleeson’s second time working alongside Farrell and McDonagh since In Burgess. Gleeson has also collaborated with McDonagh’s brother John Michael McDonagh, starting with the director's debut feature film, The Guard.

Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Besides featuring these two iconic actors, The Banshees of Inisherin also features Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin, Pádraic’s sister who helps him investigate why he's been broken up with by his best friend. Condon was the youngest actress to star as Ophelia in the Royal Shakespeare Company production of Hamlet. Outside of theater, Condon is recognized for playing widow and single mother Stacey Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul. She’s also the voice actor of Iron Man’s AI personal assistant F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Banshees of Inisherin marks Condon’s first time working together with seasoned veterans Farrell and Gleeson. Condon previously played a supporting role in McDonagh’s award-winning drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a critically acclaimed film following a woman struggling to get local authorities to re-investigate her daughter’s unsolved rape and murder.

Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Barry Keoghan plays Dominic Kearney, a troubled young islander who’s come to help repair the two leading characters’ broken friendship. Keoghan appeared in the award-winning Dunkirk, as well as the psychological horror thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Since his acting career began, Keoghan has gone on to win multiple awards such as the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor, followed by the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male. Most recently, you can catch Keoghan playing the mind-controlling MCU superhero Druig in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. He also cameoed in Matt Reeves' The Batman as a certain Arkham Asylum resident with a creepy laugh.

Apart from these actors, The Banshees of Inisherin also features a lineup of talented supporting actors. While not much is known about their characters at the moment, the cast is spectacular nonetheless. Pat Shortt plays Jonjo Devine in the movie. Shortt started his career in the industry as a comedian, touring with his comedy duo D’Unbelievables with Jon Kenny, who’s also appearing in The Banshees of Inisherin in an undisclosed role. In addition to his extensive comedic career, Shortt acted in the 2007 Irish film Garage, for which he earned an IFTA award for Best Actor, and appeared in The Guard and Calvary alongside Brendan Gleeson. Gary Lydon, whose acting roots date back to his days at the Wexford Theatre Co-op, plays Peadar Kearney. Lydon is known for playing Jimmy Brady in A Handful of Stars. Sheila Flitton plays Mrs. McCormick. Prior to this project, Flitton is well-known for her appearances in The Northman and The Commitments. Irish actor David Pearse, whose previous projects includes The Serpent Queen and Wildfire, is also featured in the movie as the Priest.

Catch The Banshees of Inisherin in theaters starting on October 21, 2022.