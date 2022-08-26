The Banshees of Inisherin marks the reunion of Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson after 14 years since their last collaboration for In Bruges in 2008.

The black comedy drama revolves around a break-up, but not the romantic kind. It follows two lifelong friends, Pádraic and Colm, whose friendship suddenly comes to a stop, for reasons unknown (to Padraic). This radical change in their relationship also brings dire consequences for them as well as for the others involved in their lives.

McDonagh is an acclaimed writer-director who is best known for previously creating Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the short film Six Shooter, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. The Banshees of Inisherin is the first film in five years by the Irish filmmaker. This is also his first movie set in Ireland. McDonagh writes and directs the project, and also serves as a producer, along with Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin. The film also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

If you have liked Seven Psychopaths or In Bruges, then this new project from McDonagh is definitely something to look out for. Releasing in the fall of 2022, the movie could be a potential contender for the 2023 Oscars race.

Ahead of the movie’s release this fall, check out this complete guide on everything we know so far about The Banshees of Inisherin including the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

The Banshees of Inisherin is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2022, followed by its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the same month.

The movie is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters across the United States on October 21, 2022, by Searchlight Pictures.

The trailer of The Banshees of Inisherin, released in August 2022, is quite off-the-wall. The video opens directly with the conflict between Padraic and Colm, who are known to be friends forever.

They have so close-knit that the entire town knows about their friendship, until they aren’t, much to Padraic’s surprise. The reason for this drastic cut-off, however, is not revealed, which keeps the mystery of the plot intact. But whatever it is, this change in their relationship seems to throw off Padraic as Colm keeps pushing him away.

The suspense is sure to kill you, making you constantly ask, “what exactly happened”, and there’s no way to find it out until you watch the movie. So, let’s just hope that the wait will be worth it.

The narrative of The Banshees of Inisherin is also quite interesting. Despite being a drama-comedy, there’s a constant air of suspense and thrill, which is only elevated by the mystical landscape of Ireland. There is an underlying tone of humor and eccentric behaviors from the characters, including some aggressive moments. The rest of the plot seems to be under wraps, but it surely looks dramatic, placed in the foreground of the volatile socio-political setting of the story, all of which looks beautifully balanced with the scenic setting of the Irish countryside.

Who Is in The Banshees of Inisherin’s Cast?

Farrell and Gleeson headline the black comedy film, reuniting since In Bruges, where they played two hitmen and friends sent out to Belgium. The duo was acclaimed for their chemistry and on-screen dynamics, which we can expect to see again in The Banshees of Inisherin. The ensemble cast also features Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), David Pearse (The Foreigner), Pat Shortt (Frank of Ireland), Gary Lydon (The Guard), and Sheila Flitton (The Northman), in various roles.

Farrell and Gleeson star as the two friends, Padraic and Colm respectively, with Condon playing Padraic’s sister, Siobhan Súilleabháin, and Keoghan as Dominic Kearney; Shortt as Jonjo Devine, Lydon as Peadar Kearney, and Flitton as Mrs. McCormick.

When is The Banshees of Inisherin filming?

The filming for The Banshees of Inisherin started in August 2021 and was completed in October 2021. Filming took place in Inishmore and on Achill Island.

When is The Banshees of Inisherin set?

The Banshees of Inisherin is a period black comedy drama set in the middle of the Irish Civil War in 1923. This setting kind of serves as a parallel to the upheaval in Padraic and Colm’s relationship, in the backdrop of nationwide political and social unrest.

What Is The Banshees of Inisherin’s Story?

The Banshees of Inisherin could be called a break-up story but of friendship. It’s about a conflict between two men, who have been friends for life. The irony is that you can technically never break up with your friend, only get distanced. You can push them away like Colm is doing to Padraic. But what do you do when your friend won’t just go away and leave you alone, just like Padraic?

Set in the fictitious island town of Inisherin, during the Irish Civil War, Colm and Padraic find themselves at an impasse when one morning Colm decides to end his friendship with Padraic. Everyone in the town seems surprised, including Padraic’s sister. And Padraic does not take this well and continues to needle Colm for answers, only to get him more annoyed and get aggressive. This desperation and the broken friendship lead to unexpected consequences, as Colm tries to move on and Padraic tries his best to salvage their relationship.

Here's the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures,