Directed by Martin McDonagh (best known for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and In Bruges), The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark comedy portraying the crumbling of a lifelong friendship. Curiously, there seems to be no big catalyst for the falling out between Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), no argument that sets the pair at odds. Instead, Pádraic is quite frankly baffled when, suddenly, Colm begins acting cold and hostile towards him, thus putting an end to their friendship. What could possibly have happened to make Colm act this way?

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Related:'Three Billboards' Director Martin McDonagh to Reteam with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for Next Movie

Who Has Been Cast In The Banshees of Inisherin?

Alongside Colin Farrell as Pádraic, and Brendan Gleeson as Colm (sharing the screen for the first time since In Bruges in 2008), the cast includes Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) as Pádraic's sister Siobhan, Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk) as Dominic (which marks his third movie with Farrell after The Killing of a Sacred Deer and this year's The Batman), Pat Shortt (Father Ted) as Jonjo, and Jon Kenny (Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie) as Gerry.

Farrell also worked alongside McDonagh on the ensemble dark comedy Seven Psychopaths.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Filming for The Banshees of Inisherin began in August 2021 in Inishmore, an island in Galway Bay off the west coast of Ireland. Barry Keoghan announced filming had wrapped just two months later on October 23, 2021.

The Banshees of Inisherin premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022, and the audience in attendance gave the film a fifteen-minute standing ovation. The film then went on to win two Venice International Film Festival awards; director Martin McDonagh was the recipient of the Golden Osella for Best Screenplay, and co-lead Colin Farrell was the recipient of the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. The film also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival just a few weeks later, where it received another set of high praises.

The Banshees of Inisherin is set for a limited release in select theaters on October 21, 2022. The film will then expand to more cities across the US in the weekends following.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin In Theaters?

The Banshees of Inisherin is set for a limited release in theaters in LA and New York on Friday, October 21, 2022.

It's worth keeping an eye on the film's official website for the latest updates.

Is The Banshees of Inisherin Streaming?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It has not yet been announced when The Banshees of Inisherin will be streaming.

The film's distribution company, Searchlight Pictures, is a part of Walt Disney Studios. For viewers eager to watch the film from the comfort of their own homes, this may mean it will be available to watch on Hulu for US audiences and Disney+ via Star outside the US within the next few months. However, it is important to note there has been no official announcement yet.

Related:'The Banshees of Inisherin' Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Watch The Banshees of Inisherin Trailer

Searchlight Pictures released a trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin on August 4, 2022. The video - uploaded to Searchlight's YouTube channel - has since amassed over 5.5 million views. Without giving too much away, the trailer begins with Pádraic believing he and Colm are still the best of friends. Pádraic's belief soon wavers, however, when he joins Colm at the local pub and is met with the cold shoulder. Desperate to understand what could possibly have caused the rift, Pádraic begs Colm to communicate, but is further upset when Colm threatens to do something gruesomely drastic every time Pádraic continues to bother him. The film is a dark comedy, so expect some humorous moments scattered throughout as the story of this strange and sudden rift is told.

What is The Banshees of Inisherin About?

Below is Searchlight Pictures' official press release about The Banshees of Inisherin:

"Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them."

The premise is simple: two lifelong friends find themselves at odds, with one of them not knowing the reason for the conflict. Additionally, The Banshees of Inisherin is made and set on the Irish coast, so it's safe to say you'll get to watch this story unfold accompanied by some breathtaking views of the landscape.

Movies Like The Banshees of Inisherin Available to Watch Now

Image Via Focus Features

Brian and Charles (2022) - A reclusive amateur inventor creates the perfect companion. Set in a remote Welsh village, Brian and Charles is a heartwarming and humorous story of an introverted man slowly learning the meaning of friendship and love. When the artificially intelligent robot Charles begins to draw unwanted attention, Brian must learn to take a stand for those he loves.

In Bruges (2008) - In Bruges is Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's first film together. When a job goes disastrously wrong for hitmen Ray and Ken (Farrell and Gleeson), their boss sends them away to Bruges to await further instruction. It's not long before chaos catches up with them, and they find themselves once again in a world of crime and debauchery.

Never Let Me Go (2010) - Never Let Me Go is a British dystopian tragedy, portraying three friends as they grow up together at their picturesque English boarding school and eventually become young adults, ready to live out the lives that have already been decided for them. The film is a poignant story of the ups and downs of friendship in the darkest of times.