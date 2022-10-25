Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Banshees of Inisherin

When most cinema-goers seat themselves for a Martin McDonagh picture, they expect nothing short of a masterpiece. And that’s exactly what they got with The Banshees of Inisherin. Between McDonagh’s hilarious, dark, and just impeccable script, career-best performances from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and McDonagh's masterful directing capturing the beauty of the Irish landscape, there is so much to be in awe of about Banshees.

I, admittedly, was not expecting to love this film as much as I did. Martin McDonagh is undoubtedly a genius, every film and play he crafts is a masterstroke, always finding the perfect ratio of comedy and darkness. I was just expecting a repeat of Wild Mountain Thyme: A filmmaker raised outside Ireland making a caricature of Ireland. Thick accents that no Irish person actually has, and painting us out to be bumbling idiots whose only real concern is “what if da Guinness runs out!” And there is a bit of this in Banshees, but because of the expert cast, you kind of let it slide. Barry Keoghanis, of course, a lovable little freak. Pat Shortt, who may not be recognizable to U.S. viewers, but is one of Ireland’s leading comedians, plays the observant barman who loves the gossip but doesn't want to get involved to a tee. And Farrell and Gleeson just hit it out of the park with their contrasting performances. But amongst all these men, who perceive their struggles as more important than anyone else’s (even the soldiers fighting a civil war), and the chaos they bring upon the Island and themselves lies a voice of reason: Kerry Condon’s Siobhán.

The Brightest Person on Inisherin

Siobhán is Padraic’s (Farrell) unmarried sister, who prefers to stay in and read than go to the pub and listen to men talk about whatever they declare is worth talking about. She takes shit from no one, not even the nosey shopkeeper who reads her letters or the Fascist policeman who walks the paths of Inisherin looking for someone to exert his minimal power over. She loves her brother deeply and ensures him that he is not the dim idiot everyone thinks he is, even though that’s exactly what he is. She has no problem confronting Colm (Gleeson) about his mistreatment of her brother. It’s clear that Colm sees Siobhán as an equal, in reason and intellect. She corrects Colm’s knowledge of Mozart, even when Colm is talking about how important remembering the facts about these geniuses is.

RELATED: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and the Messiness of Ending a Friendship

Fierce Irish women are not an anomaly on the screen. Maureen O’Hara in The Quiet Man, Brenda Fricker in My Left Foot. We’ve seen these female characters before, running the house, going to Mass come hell or high water, and protecting their family at all costs. They speak their mind and stand up for what they believe in...well, as much as their respective decades allow. Siobhán isn’t a wife or a mother. Sure, she’s a sister, but she’s in no way defined by her relationship with the men in the film. Siobhán is the audience’s surrogate, the only one on Inisherin who sees sense. She’s honest, kind, and caring, but god help you if you cross her. When Dominic (Keoghan) proposes to her, you expect her to laugh in his face and tell him to not be so stupid. But she sees the loneliness and longing in Dominic, something she can empathize with, and lets him down easy.

One of the seminal moments of the film is when she screams at Colm when he calls Padraic boring. “You’re all boring!” We’ve been so caught up in whose side we’re taking in the feud between Colm and Padriac that we didn’t take the time to consider - what if they’re both just dull? Both men fail to see the world from the other’s perspective, they believe that what they think is the invariable truth. But Siobhán cuts through their selfishness to remind them that they’re no different from each other. They’re both men, they drink too much, and they talk about the same things day in and day out. Yes, Padraic might be a bit less intelligent or knowledgeable than the musical Colm, but at the end of the day, they’re both as dull as each other. When Colm first tells Siobhán that he longs for less dull companions, she reminds him that he lives on an Island off the coast of Ireland, what does he expect? Again, Siobhán is a reminder of the idiocy and hypocrisy of the men, and that they're makers of their own hell.

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

Earlier in the film, she asks Padraic if he ever feels lonely, to which he laughs off as crazy talk. From that biting moment of vulnerability, we see Siobhán as so much more than the woman who puts food on the table for Padraic. McDonagh feels no need to explain why Siobhán is unmarried. He doesn’t write her as a desperate woman who will take any man who looks at her. When Siobhán cries, it’s because the prick of a policeman told her no one likes her. She wants friends, not a husband. She wants to fulfill her love of books, not children. Despite the setting being 1923, Siobhán is a woman of the modern age.

A Beacon of Rationality and Warmth

Much like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand), McDonagh creates a female character that is angry, and indignant, but kind and loving. Hollywood tends to only allow women to be in one of these two categories. But McDonagh understands the layers needed to paint a character of any gender and female characters should be afforded just as much depth as male ones. Although, McDonagh can't be given all the credit for the character. Kerry Condon is a revelation in this film. She gives Siobhán so much thought, intent, and life. You listen to every word that comes out of her mouth so closely because you know it's going to be right. Just when you can't take any more of Padraic's desperation or Colm's coldness, Condon brings the rationality and warmth to keep the narrative afloat. Without her, the audience would find it too easy to slip down the rabbit hole along with Padraic. Condon's Siobhán is both Padraic and the audience's beacon of hope for all this madness to end peacefully.

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

Speaking of, towards the end of the film, the tone has taken a dark turn, and it’s clear that someone’s life is on the line. Siobhán represents the ending we want to see for Padraic. She leaves Inisherin, ready to start a life that sees her actually living, making something of herself as a librarian on the mainland. Padraic has fully descended into madness, like King Lear who can no longer see right from wrong. He believes that burning down Colm’s home—whether he is in or not—is a fair payback for Jenny, Padraic’s beloved donkey, choking on Colm’s finger and dying. As Padraic prepares to set out and start the fire, he reads a letter from Siobhán. She tells him that she has a great new life and there is room for him. She thinks he’ll be able to get work as the war is nearing an end. But little does Siobhán know that the War on Inisherin is only getting started. Padraic could have made the decision to leave Inisherin and its maddening chaos, but he chooses to exact revenge, leaving his fate in question.

The only person who has a prosperous, hopeful future by the end of the film is Siobhán and that’s because she got away from Inisherin. It seems that McDonagh is rewarding the one character who stays true to their morals, stands their ground, and doesn't let anyone else interfere with what they believe is right or wrong. Padraic and Colm can’t say the same. So many Irish films surround men as they fight, drink, sing, and rant about life. But they’re all defined by their inability to view themselves, their country, or the world at large from anyone else’s perspective than their own. Colm and Padraic are prime examples of this. But Siobhán represents the world outside these men’s limited perspective. McDonagh takes a time and a place that has always been so defined by the male view and puts a woman at the heart of it. Not a grieving mother or a longing wife, but an intelligent, layered female character who reminds the audience that despite the stakes of their feud rising higher and higher, Colm and Padraic are just two idiots in a petty fight about...nothing.