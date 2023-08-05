The Big Picture The Barbenheimer phenomenon has become a global sensation, proving that cross-promotion can benefit competing blockbusters and boost movie theaters.

Warner Bros. faced backlash for tone-deaf marketing campaigns, such as a tweet featuring Oppenheimer and Barbie in front of an atomic mushroom cloud, sparking #NoBarbenheimer.

The exclusion of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in Oppenheimer has sparked debate, with critics arguing it dismisses and erases the experiences of those impacted by the bombings. However, the decision was carefully considered to avoid exploitation and re-traumatization.

The Barbenheimer craze is showing no signs of subsiding any time soon. While expectations that Barbie and Oppenheimer would dazzle critics and audiences alike were high, it's safe to assume that even the most attuned industry insiders couldn't have predicted how enthusiastically the world would embrace such a unique double feature. Giving movie theaters a much-needed boost, and proving that a cross-promotion marketing strategy rather than a bitter rivalry can do wonders for competing blockbusters, the movie event of the year has only just begun and will no doubt sustain its place in the cultural zeitgeist as awards season approaches.

For all its stunning success, however, the high-profile nature of Barbenheimer has raised thought-provoking questions and inspired debate regarding the relationship between media hype and historical reverence. At a time when mainstream marketing machines are increasingly dominant and influential over public perception and discourse, the line between entertainment and exploitation seems to be getting ever-thinner. And given Oppenheimer's contextual nature, particularly the world-changing events at the center of its titular protagonist's story, the sensational glitz and glam surrounding the cinematic phenomenon have struck some as unintentionally undermining the tragedies that occurred in Japan in August 1945.

Warner Bros. Has Come Under Fire for Some of its Barbenheimer Marketing

Though the idea of films cross-promoting one another isn't unheard of, the notion of films as tonally and thematically divergent as Barbie and Oppenheimer debuting together has led to a once-in-a-generation set of marketing campaigns operating simultaneously. The word "Barbenheimer" first began appearing online in April 2022. However, it was hardly intended to kick off a media firestorm but rather was meant to playfully acknowledge the upcoming double feature. Matt Neglia, editor of Next Best Picture and the man first credited with using the term, told NBC News, "It's cool statistically that I might show up as the first, but I never meant to start a hashtag or anything like that." It didn't take long for Barbenheimer to make an impression, going viral across social media platforms and rousing the interest of people around the globe. And once the pop culture event seemed to gain the momentum of a runaway train, sensible and carefully considered marketing strategies ultimately gave way to some more egregious forms of advertisement.

Shortly after the films hit theaters and became box office sensations, several tweets put out by Warner Bros. to promote Barbie were met with backlash by the studio's Japanese affiliate. One tweet in particular features Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) holding Barbie (Margot Robbie) atop his shoulder as an atomic mushroom cloud rages in the background. This prompted #NoBarbenheimer to trend in Japan, and the nation's Warner Bros. branch issued the following statement: "We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie ‘Barbie’ reacted to the social media postings of ‘Barbenheimer’ fans. … We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions."

While Barbenheimer as a pop culture phenomenon is undoubtedly unique and worthy of attention, such forms of advertisement are indeed tone-deaf gestures and a distasteful way of capitalizing on a major moment in entertainment history. According to Variety, Warner Bros. responded to the backlash with, "Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology." Considering that Barbie and Oppenheimer are so stark in contrast, perhaps it was inevitable that a combination of wildly differing sensibilities would eventually miss the forest for the trees, losing sight of the bigger picture that a film like the latter is tapping into both historically and contemporarily.

'Oppenheimer's Exclusion of the Atomic Bombings Has Drawn Criticism

When Oppenheimer was announced as Christopher Nolan's next project, speculation abounded over whether the film would depict the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. After all, one may argue a film about the creation of the atomic bomb that doesn't show its devastating power would be akin to Titanic not showing the ship's sinking. But with Nolan opting for an intensely personal prism through which to experience the film's narrative, Oppenheimer leaves such a horrifying spectacle to viewers' imaginations. While the three-hour epic has received widespread acclaim for its performances, screenplay, visuals, and overall ambition, some moviegoers have questioned whether its omission of the bombings is an error on Nolan's part.

People who've voiced opposition to showing the bombings maintain that Oppenheimer's subjective point-of-view takes precedent in telling his story. According to NBC News, Nolan said that "to depart from Oppenheimer’s experience would betray the terms of the storytelling. He learned about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the radio — the same as the rest of the world. Everything is his experience, or my interpretation of his experience. Because as I keep reminding everyone, it’s not a documentary. It is an interpretation. That’s my job." On the other hand, critics of Nolan's decision have cited it as an example of dismissal, and even erasure, of the harrowing experiences of those impacted by the bombings. Brandon Shimoda, a Japanese-Amercian writer who oversees the Hiroshima Library, told NBC News, "Even within the realm of entertainment it's still demoralizing and making, once again, unreal the experience of Asian people. The experience and perspective of Hibakusha (survivors) needs to be centered in whatever way possible."

The decision to feature the bombings or not presents a damned-if-you-do and damned-if-you-don't conundrum from a storytelling perspective, and compelling arguments can be made for either side of the debate. While including those horrific events in Oppenheimer would have given representation and a voice to those who were killed, injured, or otherwise suffered long-term impact over generations, such inclusion could have also been perceived as gratuitous, exploitative, and an unintentional way of re-traumatizing survivors. If he'd decided to recreate the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagaski, Nolan would likely have been equally criticized, perhaps even more so, by viewers deeming such a cinematic recreation distasteful and bordering on sensational. In tackling one of the most fraught and divisive moments in global history, Oppenheimer's exclusion of the Japanese bombings was undoubtedly carefully considered on Nolan's part but wasn't intended to minimize or downplay the tremendous suffering and trauma that persists to this day.

The Barbenheimer Phenomenon Shouldn't Distract From History

As expressed in Oppenheimer's tagline, the world forever changed in August 1945. A critical turning point in the history of civilization, the unleashing of such cataclysmic power via weapons of mass destruction can never be undone, and for better or worse, humanity has to reckon with the actions taken by a handful of powerful and determined people. Though the bombing of Japan ended World War II, and such weapons miraculously haven't been used in warfare since, what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki is one of the ultimate cautionary tales, deserving of attention and thoughtful consideration for those who were and remain impacted. With more than 200,000 people estimated to have been killed by the end of 1945, many more succumbing to injuries and radiation sickness, and an entire generation (Hibakusha) traumatized, the horrific scale of what happened can't be stressed enough.

As all the hype and sensation surrounding Barbenheimer continues to enamor people around the world, audiences should resist the tendency to overlook or memory-hole the core tragedy at the center of Christopher Nolan's film. Instead, moviegoers should embrace Oppenheimer not just as a crowning cinematic achievement, but also as a jumping-off point to more deeply consider what led to the tragedy, how it affected generations of the Japanese population, and what kinds of troubling consequences have risen as a result. Oppenheimer certainly poses difficult and disturbing questions without supplying any easy explanations, and that's exactly why viewers would do well to keep it in perspective.