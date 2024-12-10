Edward Berger has had a busy couple of years. He made waves with his Oscar-winning adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front and is generating awards buzz again with his Vatican thriller film Conclave - but he isn't done with exciting projects. Berger's next film, The Barrier, is a time travel thriller starring Austin Butler that was recently picked up by 20th Century Studios. While plot details remain thin, Berger has recently spoken about the project, giving some initial hints into the process.

The film, based on the short story of the same name by MacMillan Hedges, is "a perfect construct for a blockbuster, while having a character at the center of it that has the biggest motivation and the biggest journey that you need for a movie that I could think of," Berger told Deadline. "So that makes a great mixture. It’s not only commercially super interesting, and theatrically big and explosive, a movie that can get people to the theaters, but it’s also a great, great, great role for an actor, with a lot of mystery and a lot of drive in his journey."

Plot details about The Barrier remain close to the cuff, beyond being a time travel film. Deadline has previously described the project as Interstellar meets Top Gun, though we will have to wait and see how true this is. Berger will direct the film from a script by Hedges. The pair will also produce the film, while Butler will serve as an executive producer. No other casting has been announced.

Berger Has Been Making Waves

Close

Berger is no stranger to adopting written words into films; All Quiet on the Western Front was the latest in a long line of adaptations of the classic anti-war book. While the film does deviate from portions of the original novel, most people deemed it a worthy entry in the war film genre, and awards season concurred. The Felix Kammerer-led film thrust Berger onto the international stage, winning a slew of Oscars, and has helped lay the groundwork for his subsequent projects in Hollywood.

In keeping with book projects, Conclave is also an adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name. The film, which starred an A-list ensemble of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, brought the heightened tensions of a thriller film into the unique setting of a papal conclave at the Vatican, where cardinals jockey for position to become the next pope. The film, like All Quiet on the Western Front, has received critical acclaim, particularly for the starring role of Fiennes, and recently garnered six nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. It is also expected to be a heavy contender at the Academy Awards.

No release window for The Barrier has been announced. Conclave is streaming on Peacock on Dec. 13.