Fantastic Beasts star Mads Mikkelsen appears as a crestfallen 17th-century soldier in the first look-image from The Bastard, an upcoming Danish-language feature that reteams Mikkelsen with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel. Based on the 2020 best-selling Danish book The Captain and Ann Barbara written by Ida Jessen, production for The Bastard is underway in Denmark, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

The Bastard producer Zentropa released the image Thursday, per The Hollywood Reporter, which features the Hannibal actor brooding in the foreground, surrounded by swirling smoke as workers behind him set fire to the uncultivated land behind him. The film takes place in the mid-1700s, when the Danish King Frederick V announced that the wild and unruly part of land – known as Jutland Heath – would be available to anyone who wished to lay claim to it. Known for being a dangerous and unforgiving place, the wolves roamed the heath while highwaymen robbed those who crossed their paths on the country roads. Hoping that citizens would flock there to farm and build villages, bringing the crown more money in taxes, the King would have been sorely disappointed if not for the man that Mikkelsen’s character is based on. Mikkelsen plays the famous Danish risk-taker Captain Ludvig Kahlen, who was a soldier set out to clear and cultivate the wild Jutland heath for the Danish crown, in order to obtain wealth and honor or die trying.

Raised by Wolves actress Amanda Collin is co-starring in The Bastard as Ann Barbara. Alongside the image, Zentropa unveiled the remaining cast on Thursday, including Simon Bennebjerg (Borgen) as Kalen’s nemesis and the local landowner Frederik de Schinkel as well as the Norwegian actress Kristine Kujath Thorp (Ninjababy) as de Schinkel’s cousin Edel Helene. The historical drama also stars Riders of Justice actors Gustav Lind and Jakob Lohmann, Morten Hee Andersen (Ride Upon the Storm), Magnus Krepper (Queen of Hearts) and Felix Kramer who played Tronte Nielsen in Dark.

Under the working title King’s Land, the $8 million film was launched at the Festival de Cannes this year. Magnolia Pictures prebought rights to the film in the U.S. and Zentropa’s sales division TrustNordisk closed multiple deals, including with Plaion Pictures for Germany, The Jokers Films for France, September Films for Benelux and Vertigo Media for Hungary.

The last time Mikkelsen and Arcel worked together on A Royal Affair, the film received critical acclaim and nominations at that year’s Academy Awards as well as the Golden Globe Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. Although the Danish actor frequently stars in popular films in his native language such as Another Round and The Hunt, audiences may also recognize him from Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story in addition to his well-known roles of Gellert Grindelwald (taking over for Johnny Depp in subsequent Fantastic Beasts films) and Hannibal Lecter in NBC’s Hannibal.

The Bastard is eyeing a local release in the fall of next year.