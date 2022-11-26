It's giving Harry Potter vibes but with more blood, violence, and progressive romance. The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself is Netflix's new series adaptation of Sally Green's YA trilogy Half Bad. The show was created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project) and released on October 28, 2022. It has made quite an impression on both critics and viewers. The magic is dazzling, the story is heart-wrenching and socially conscious, and what viewers think they know is consistently flipped on its head. The plot thickens and thickens, keeping audiences on edge with every passing scene.

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself tells the story of Nathan Byrne, a 16-year-old witch born to two warring bloodlines. The Fairborn witches and the Blood witches have been fighting for generations. Nathan's birth was the result of a condemned union between a Fairborn witch and the most infamous Blood witch of his time, Marcus Edge. The Fairborn Council has been monitoring Nathan his entire life, concerned with whether he'd turn out like his father, and Fairborn witches his age torment and bully him. Even his own half-sister hates him, blaming him for the death of their mother. When his instincts start to show, Nathan embarks on a journey to both save and discover himself, losing many loved ones and creating a new family along the way. Each character brings their own enchantment to the table and is portrayed by an impeccable cast. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters of The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself.

Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrne

Jay Lycurgo's portrayal of Nathan Byrne is emotionally captivating. He starts out as a boy who just wants to be accepted by his community but is pushed past his breaking point by people who claim to have his best interest in mind. This boy is made to hate himself due to a legacy imprinted on him, and in the beginning, he seems to have no one he can turn to. But Nathan is full of love, and that love gives him strength. He throws himself into every fight and hasn't even received his powers yet. While often reckless, Nathan's split-second decisions always seem to work out. He fights for the people he loves and does not accept the future decided for him. Jay Lycurgo is also known for appearing in 2022's The Batman, playing Tim Drake in Titans, and Will in War of the Worlds (2021).

Nadia Parkes as Annalise O'Brien

Nadia Parkes plays Annalise O'Brien, the love interest (one of them, that is). Annalise was raised with the indoctrination that Fairborns are good, Blood witches are bad. But she sees Nathan for who he is and doesn't allow others to sway her opinion. Her dad, Soul O'Brien, the head of the Fairborn Council Protection Unit, does things that make Annalise question everything she knows about the way she was raised, allowing her to relate to Nathan on a much more personal level. But Annalise isn't just the love interest. Her story and character development hold their own. And her power to literally separate objects and living things into their individual pieces—organs and all—make her a force to be reckoned with. Nadia Parkes also played the role of Claire Clairmont in Doctor Who.

Emilien Vekemans as Gabriel

Emilien Vekemans, an actor and director known for Zoufs (2015) and Transferts (2017), plays the other love interest, Gabriel. Gabriel, with his movie star good looks, is a loner boy alchemist who leaves a trail of broken hearts behind him wherever he goes. He is a blood witch who works for a more prominent blood witch, Mercury, and he leads a life of casual debauchery in his free time. When Gabriel falls in love with Nathan, everything changes for him. He is finally able to break a life-long spell he's been under since he was a child and create a new life for himself. By accompanying Nathan on his quest to find out who he really is, Gabriel is able to make a similar discovery.

Isobel Jesper Jones as Jessica Byrne

Isobel Jesper Jones, who is set to appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songs and Snakes as Mayfair Lipp, does a very convincing job portraying Nathan's bloodthirsty half-sister, the Fairborn witch and Blood witch hunter Jessica Byrne. Jessica has blamed Nathan for their mother's death all his life. She's also been the target of nasty comments about her associations with Nathan's father, the infamous Marcus Edge. All of this has built up a rage inside Jessica that leads to her ever-increasing joy in inflicting pain on blood witches and Fairborns alike. Jessica claims it is for the cause, but matters prove she will kill indiscriminately. The power of shape-shifting presents itself as a most dangerous skill in the hands of Jessica Byrne. She is able to manipulate people, make them feel safe by becoming the person they trust most, then attack. She lacks fear, and that is her most underestimated advantage. With the way things ended this first season, it's likely we may see a second season with Jessica as the major villain.

Karen Connell as Ceelia

Ceelia has monitored Nathan for signs of Blood witch tendencies his entire life. When events heat up, Ceelia cools them down with her power to freeze. She trains Nathan for combat and soon becomes the closest thing he has to family. When things turn on their head, it is Ceelia who sees things for what they are and not just for what she's been told. She protects Nathan, along with other innocent lives, both Fairborn and Blood witches alike. Ceelia is nearly saintly in her ways and proves to be a loyal ally and mentor to the traveling trio: Nathan, Annalise, and Gabriel. Karen Connell is not new to playing a witchy role. Her performance as the Angel of Death in the graphic show Vikings easily prepared her for the role of Blood witch hunter Ceelia.

Paul Ready as Soul O'Brien

Paul Ready plays Soul O'Brien, Executive Administrator for the Fairborn Council Protection Unit. His insecurities about his power lead to a power-hungry quest for vengeance. In the end, Soul just wants to prove himself. He inherited the power to grow plants, and that wasn't good enough. So, he kills a lot of people, many of them close to him, to become the type of witch he has sworn to hunt. The only person Soul trusts is Jessica, who follows him loyally, not knowing that he is the real reason for all of her pain. Soul's mission morphs throughout the show into something twisted and unrecognizable. But he is so power-hungry that his mind is weak, and he becomes easily manipulated by the one closest to him. Paul Ready is known for his roles as Henry Goodsir in The Terror and Lee in Utopia.

Kerry Fox as Esmie

Kerry Fox plays Nathan and Jessica's maternal grandmother, Esmie. While she's only in four episodes, she has been the biggest influence on Nathan's sense of self. She does everything she can to protect her grandson and does not approve of Jessica's or anyone else's negative treatment of him. Esmie was the only real family Nathan had, and by introducing him to Mercury, she changes the course of his destiny for good. Kerry Fox has also played Juliet Miller in Shallow Grave (1994) and Mrs. Brawne in Bright Star (2009).

David Gyasi as Marcus Edge

David Gyasi plays the elusive and notorious Marcus Edge, Nathan's father. He is the most disreputable Blood witch, personally hunted because of the Wolfhagen Peace Massacre in which he single-handedly slaughtered most of the high-ranking members of the Fairborn Council. But Marcus' story is not as it seems. The Fairborns propagate this dak myth that Marcus Edge is a monster who kills for the sole purpose of stealing Fairborn witches' powers. The truth is Fairborn witches have been killing Blood witches and driving them out of their homes for centuries. Marcus' vigilante crusade is one for justice and revenge, not self-gain. He just happens to be a natural-born heart eater, and with that comes the ability to inherit a witch's power once they die. We don't see much of Marcus Edge during the show, but his death is the end game for most. He is hated by Fairborns and revered by Blood witches. David Gyasi is known for such major motion pictures as Annihilation, Interstellar, and Cloud Atlas.

Róisín Murphy as Mercury

Róisín Murphy is the Blood witch Mercury, a trickster character with a penchant for owning people and a knack for getting anyone anything they may need. There's a good reason why Nathan's grandmother was reluctant to call on Mercury for help. She can not be trusted. It seems as if Mercury plays the game just to cause chaos. Her only real pleasure comes from keeping children as house pets and wiping their memories of everything they love. She has some warped fantasy of motherhood that might be the only visible weakness possible to exploit. With her new alliance with Jessica Byrne at the end of The Bastard Son's first season, viewers could be seeing Mercury stir up a whole lot of trouble if a second season is to come. Róisín Murphy is also a composer most known for the soundtracks of Batman & Robin (1997), Repo Men (2010), and Mystery Men (1999).

The aforementioned cast members are joined by equally talented supporting actors, including Fehinti Balogun as Bjorn, Misia Butler as Niall, Liz White as Penelope, Tim Plester as Rowan, Priya Kansara as Flo, Hector Hewer as Kieran, Jermaine Young as Lennox, Franc Ashman as Reutger, Emilie Largier as Nicky, Alice Hewkin as Mauve, Jeska Pike as Gill, and David Isiguzo as Bernard.