2022 was a great year for Batman fans, thanks to the release of the absolute smash hit The Batman. Robert Pattinson's new adaption brought out the more analytical and observant side of the Caped Crusader, who is commonly known as the World's Greatest Detective. It was a new and refreshing take on the character that audiences could not get enough of, leading to a spin-off show, The Penguin, which is clearly setting up the film's sequel, set for 2026.

The first film famously took inspiration from the iconic Batman comic runs "The Long Halloween" and "Batman: Year One," So, the question of which comic runs the next film will take inspiration from has been circling the internet for quite some time. Thankfully, audiences and fans can rest easy knowing that the Batman comic mythos has so many astoundingly good stories that would fit the world of Matt Reeves' Gotham. From classic tales to newer arcs, these comic book storylines would be perfect source materials for the upcoming sequel to The Batman.

10 "Hush"

Written by Jeph Loeb & Art by Jim Lee

The "Batman: Hush" storyline is pretty infamous among the Batman fanbase. Some love it, some hate it, and it's impossible to tell which is the majority at times. Still, there's a ton of potential in it for the future of The Batman franchise, provided a few changes were made. What is super appealing about "Batman: Hush" is that it's a great stepping-on point for new fans because of how accessible it is and how connected it is to Bruce Wayne's past.

What's one of the key aspects of the first film? The past that the Waynes had with the Gotham underground crime ring. Seeing a story come to life that illuminates Bruce's past a bit more would make for a great basis for the sequel. Hush's connection to The Ridler would also fit with the world already established in The Batman. With some changes to fit the world established already, "Batman: Hush" would be a great choice to take some inspiration from in the next film.

9 "The Man Who Laughs"

Written by Ed Brubaker & Art by Doug Mahnke

The teaser at the end of The Batman that the Joker (Barry Keoghan) exists in this universe got a lot of fans excited about a new adaption of the fan-favorite Batman villain. Taking place just a year after Batman made his appearance in Gotham City (much like where Pattinson's Batman is in his timeline), "The Man Who Laughs" is a modern adaption of the Joker origin story.

It's still uncertain whether Barry Keoghan will return to the franchise in the upcoming sequel, but it's safe to say that Joker will have some sort of role in the story eventually; after all, the Clown Prince of Crime is the Bat's nemesis. If director Matt Reeves wants to bring a Joker-centric story to the screen, "The Man Who Laughs" would be a great choice to differentiate Keoghan's Joker from previous iterations of the iconic clown criminal.

8 "Batman and the Monster Men"

Written & Art by Matt Wagner

The Batman: Part II has two directions it can go right now. It could either keep its grounded and street-level tone (which it probably will) or introduce more supernatural elements. If Reeves decides that he wants to dip his toes into the supernatural pool, the story "Batman and the Monster Men" would be the right way to go. This story specifically focuses on a street-level Batman upgrading from a grounded vigilante to a full-blown superhero.

What makes "Batman and the Monster Men" so great and fitting for Pattinson's film universe is that the supernatural elements are based on science, thanks to the great Hugo Strange. His experiments turn humans into monstrous giants, and it's the first time Batman ever has to face something truly inhuman that tests his limits as both a hero and a man. Hugo Strange is long overdue to antagonize the Caped Crusader on the big screen anyway.

7 "Ego: A Psychotic Slide into the Heart of Darkness"

Written & Art by Darwyn Cooke

"Ego: A Psychotic Slide into the Heart of Darkness" is a character study on Bruce Wayne. It's a wonderful story that kicks off with a heartbreaking moment that shakes Batman to his core. The Dark Knight comes across a thug named Buster Snibbs, who betrayed and led to the Clown Prince's arrest. Snibbs doesn't believe Batman or the Gotham City Police Department will be able to keep Joker contained after all the countless times that he's escaped after capture and takes some unfortunate actions that cause the Caped Crusader to spiral.

As Bruce tries to hang up the Batman cowl, his mind is split between the two identities, who argue with each other. Pattinson's Batman has far more angst than the other cinematic adaptions, and putting him through something like this would be a great way for the filmmakers to test him while presenting an insightful look at this new iteration. "Ego" is a tough, hard-hitting story that really splits Bruce's mind in half, a great challenge to throw onto this hero.

6 "The Imposter"

Written by Mattson Tomlin & Art by Andrea Sorrentino

With Batman now being more recognized by the people of Gotham City at the end of The Batman and making a positive impact, it's safe to say that he'll be more of a public figure in the next project. But what's better than having something good? Ruining it to challenge the protagonist in ways they haven't been before.

"The Imposter" story features a Batman who has to clear his name after someone begins dressing up as him and murdering innocent people. The entire city turns against the Caped Crusader, which would be a great way to challenge Battinson. Now that he has a great relationship with the city, a storyline like "The Imposter" offers a great opportunity to bring some great social conflict to the next film.

5 "Venom"

Written by Dennis O'Neil & Art by Russell Braun

There's one small moment in the final battle of The Batman that, on paper, doesn't seem super important. But to some, it had the potential to be a huge future storyline for the franchise. When he's put into a tough scenario in the final battle, Batman injects himself with something (later confirmed to simply be adrenaline) that gives him a boost to keep fighting. While the art book confirmed it wasn't the case, many people believed it could have been the Venom that Bane typically uses to pump himself up.

This scene, however, establishes that this iteration of the hero is willing to give himself enhancements to get the job done. It's arguable that if the Venom drug were introduced into this universe, this Dark Knight would attempt to utilize it. In "Venom," after failing to save someone, Batman begins abusing the drug to get rid of his limits and be a better hero. However, he soon becomes addicted, and it begins to ruin his life. "Venom" is among the Bat's most thought-provoking and mature stories and could make for a compelling plot element for the sequel. Superhero movies seldom deal with addiction, but if someone were to do it, it would probably be Batman.

4 "Dark Victory"

Written by Jeph Loeb & Art by Tim Sale

If The Batman was based on "The Long Halloween," it only makes sense for the sequel to potentially take inspiration from that comic story's sequel, "Dark Victory." Still taking place in Batman's early years, "Dark Victory" acts as a redefined origin for Batman's sidekick, Robin. The Falcone mob family is also one of the primary antagonists, which is perfect given the fact that the Falcones are so important in the first film.

Fans have been speculating whether Pattinson's version of Batman should get a Robin and if it would even fit at all. If Reeves goes in the direction of giving this Bat a sidekick, "Dark Victory" is pretty much the perfect story to take notes on. It introduces Robin to the early career days of Batman smoothly and gracefully. The storyline's villain, The Hangman, AKA Sofia Falcone, would need some updating, considering the events of The Penguin, but the basics should still work.

3 "Gothic"

Written by Grant Morrison & Art by Klaus Janson

A storyline that is both grounded and street-level while delving deeply into Bruce Wayne's past is "Gothic." Like the 2022 movie, "Gothic" heavily surrounds the mob scene in Gotham City, as the bosses around the block are murdered one by one. It's deeply connected to Bruce Wayne's past, before the death of his parents, a time that few projects have explored and the closest thing Bruce ever had to traditional security.

"Gothic" is similar in tone and setting compared to The Batman's world, drawing from the classic tale of Faust to present a tale of darkness and mystery perfect for the Dark Knight.

"Gothic" is a classic detective storyline with supernatural tones that echoes back to a crime from Bruce's childhood: the murder of his friend at the hands of his school headmaster, Mr. Winchester, a man who cast no shadow. "Gothic" is similar in tone and setting compared to The Batman's world, drawing from the classic tale of Faust to present a tale of darkness and mystery perfect for the Dark Knight. It also features a cameo from one of the few major DC figures who has yet to play a major role in the live-action movies, making it a perfect fit for any Batman movie.

2 "The Court of Owls"

Written by Scott Snyder & Art by Greg Capullo

The Court of Owls is often considered the best villainous group not in the Batman movies yet. Their introductory story, "The Court of Owls," is among the best-written in the comics and arguably the highlight of the New 52 run. Gaining explosive popularity in recent years, the new secret organization lives underneath Gotham City and is comprised of the rich and powerful, soon becoming a staple of the Batman continuity.

To make matters worse for the Caped Crusader, it turns out the Wayne family is involved with the Court, which is similar to The Batman's plot. Of the fan theories and hopes for The Batman: Part II, a plot inspired by "The Court of Owls" is among the most popular. With so much left to discover about the underbelly of Gotham City, especially with the new information brought forth in The Penguin, the Court of Owls is an organization that seems the perfect fit for Pattinson's Batman universe.

1 "Cold Case"

Written by Christos Gage & Art by Ron Wagner

The Batman: Part II being set in the winter made fans immediately think that the villain of the second installment could potentially be the fan favorite Mr. Freeze. There are plenty of Mr. Freeze stories in the Batman mythos, but "Cold Case" is easily one of the best and most fitting for this new and unique Batman universe.

When a reporter delves into a string of murders that seem to point to the culprit being Thomas Wayne, Batman jumps onto the scene and struggles to take an objective stance on the case, especially considering his complicated history with the memory and legacy of his father. The parallels drawn between Mr. Freeze and Batman in this story are impeccable and would fit the Reeves-verse incredibly well. Pattinson's Batman is so dedicated to family and would do anything to restore their legacy. It's deeply personal and grounded while featuring one of Batman's coolest villains, making it the perfect basis for The Batman: Part II.

