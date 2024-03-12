The Big Picture The Batman Part II release delayed to October 2, 2026, offering filmmakers more time to work on the story.

Fans can look forward to The Penguin TV series featuring Colin Farrell, set in Gotham's criminal world.

The Reeves universe remains separate from the main DC franchise, with a fresh start under James Gunn.

It looks like Robert Pattinson is returning to the Batcave a little later than expected, as The Hollywood Reporter has just revealed that The Batman Part II has been delayed to a new release date. Initially slated to debut next year, the upcoming superhero film is now expected to hit the big screen on October 2, 2026.

The highly anticipated sequel was first announced following the critical and financial success of its predecessor for an October 2025 release date. However, since then, the industry faced a dual strike, which likely impacted the production of the movie. While the delay of the film may come as a disappointment to some fans eagerly waiting to return to the streets of Gotham, it is worth noting that the movie could benefit from this by offering the filmmakers more time to work on the story. There is no word yet on any additional details on the upcoming project, but the film will serve as a followup to the 2022 film directed by Matt Reeves, which rebooted the Batman universe.

Despite the delay, fans don’t have to wait too long before returning to the franchise, as there is still plenty in store for the growing cinematic universe. One of Batman’s most iconic villains will be receiving his own television spin-off series titled The Penguin. The series will feature Colin Farrell’s return to the role and will take place after the events of The Batman, in which audiences will explore his rise to power in the criminal world of Gotham. No release date for the series has been set yet, but fans should expect the show to debut sometime later this year on Max.

'The Batman Part II' Will be a Separate Franchise From the Main DC Storyline

DC has been experiencing a turbulent journey on the big screen over the years, which culminated last year with the release of the final films in the DC Extended Universe. However, it looks like things have started off to a fresh start following James Gunn’s hiring as CEO of DC Studios. Gunn plans on rebooting the universe starting with the release of Superman in July 2025, and plans to follow it up with a brand-new take on Batman with The Brave and the Bold. However, despite the shake-up at DC, it looks like the Reeves universe will remain as a separate brand from the main franchise. It will certainly be interesting to see two ongoing Batman franchises be released simultaneously, but only time will tell how audience reception will be. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

The Batman Part II hits the big screen on October 2, 2026.