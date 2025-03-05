Certain fictional characters are almost eternal and ever-fresh, drawing new faces to embody them with the passage of time. Gotham's protector, Batman aka Bruce Wayne, fits that bill, and the lure of the character saw Robert Pattinson become The Dark Knight in 2022. The Batman premiered in March 2022. The film, which was brought to life by director Matt Reeves, was an instant success, earning scores of 85% from critics and 87% from audiences on aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes. Unsurprisingly, Reeves' take on a new Gotham soon scored a sequel. However, turbulence and a lot of chaos have befallen the production schedule of The Batman Part 2, and Pattinson has expressed his frustrations regarding the matter.

The Batman 2 was originally billed for a release in October 2025. However, undisclosed bumps in the road saw the project moved to 2026, before it finally settled for a fresh release slate of October 1, 2027. The premise for The Batman was that of fresh-faced Bruce, who turns protector of Gotham City, making mistakes along the way and learning from them. Speaking in an interview with HERO Magazine, Pattinson poked fun at the delays, referencing his age by the time the sequel begins shooting. "It’s amazing. And obviously, you’re Batman – are you going to do Batman again soon?," is the question directed towards him. The actor responds:

"I fucking hope so. [laughs] I started out as young Batman, and I’m going to be fucking old Batman by the sequel. [both laugh]”

In his mid-30s when filming on The Batman began in January 2020, the actor will be well into his late thirties when the sequel starts shooting. The Batman 2 isn't the only project related to The Dark Knight which has hit a rough patch. The Batman movie set in the DCU, The Brave and the Bold, still remains without much in the way of positive words. The takeover of James Gunn as the new creative head of DC Studios in 2022 certainly has not helped either project, as the filmmaker has some fresh ideas.

'The Batman 2' Will Be Exciting