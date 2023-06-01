The Writers Guild of America's strike wages on, having begun last month on May 2, and now Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is the latest project to fall victim to delays thanks to AMPTP's unwillingness to negotiate with writers on issues such as fair pay. The Batman Part II will now begin filming next year, having originally been set to begin production later this year in London.

As well as being the film's director, Reeves will also act as a writer on the film alongside Mattson Tomlin, both of whom have been actively involved in the strike. The sequel to 2022's The Batman had initially had plans to begin filming later in November this year, however, it has been reported by Midgard Times that it will now take place in March 2024. The delay is not, however, expected to have an impact on the film's release date of October 3, 2025.

This is not the only Batman property to face delays on account of the strike action, with The Penguin — a spinoff series based on Collin Farrell's character in The Batman — halting production after having begun back in March. Production on the series was set to wrap in August this year, though with the duration of the current strike still unknown, time will tell by how long this will be extended. Farrell is also set to return to reprise his role in The Batman Part II.

Joining Farrell in the sequel will be Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. The film is set to have Dylan Clark, Geoff Johns, and Michael Uslan on board as producers, and will be produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The Batman Part II is expected to pick up where the first film left off, with Gotham having nearly been destroyed due to a flood caused by the Riddler — and with the film's end credit scene teasing an appearance of the Joker played by Barry Keoghan, the city will no doubt be in a vulnerable state ready for the iconic villain to take control.

The Batman Part II Will be Separate From James Gunn's DC Universe

Despite the universal acclaim the first film enjoyed, the sequel will, however, continue to be separate from the new continuity and shared universe being set up and helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Instead, The Batman Part II will continue to stand as an "Elseworlds" story, while Gunn and Safran develop a brand-new Batman series for their shared universe in The Brave and the Bold. The tent pole title of that new universe, the Gunn-written and directed Superman: Legacy, is not expected to face delays on account of the strike; the film's script was luckily completed mere days before the strike began, with filming not expected to take place until next year.