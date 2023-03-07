Cameras are getting ready to roll once again in Gotham City, as production on the sequel to The Batman is set to begin this year. Michael Uslan, who was an executive producer in the 2022 noir mystery, announced that filming for The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to begin on November 23. An October 3, 2025 release date has already been set for the upcoming project, which will see Robert Pattinson once again suiting up as the World's Greatest Detective. Matt Reeves, who helmed the first movie, is also coming back as the director of the sequel, which is currently keeping its plot details safely in the Batcave.

In last year's blockbuster adventure, Bruce Wayne has only been the Batman for a couple of years, still showing a certain amount of inexperience compared to previous iterations of the character. When The Riddler (Paul Dano) threatens Gotham City with exposing its terrible secrets and lies, Bruce realizes his family is not who he thought they were. While having to confront the true legacy of his last name, Bruce must team up with Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) to stop The Riddler and Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) criminal empire. While Batman doesn't know if he can trust Selina at first, he can always count with GCPD Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright).

With the help of his allies, Batman goes through Riddler's puzzles, eventually finding where the villain had been hiding all along. But putting the evil mastermind wasn't the end of Bruce's problems, as Riddler had already planted multiple bombs across Gotham City. When the city's water dams are decimated, a flood starts taking away cars and everything it finds on its path. While Gotham begins to sink, Batman must stop Riddler's men from hurting the newly-elected mayor, Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson), in a stealth mission similar to the Arkham games.

Reeves' Bat-Verse Is Expanding

One of the highlights from The Batman's stacked cast was Colin Farell's portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Peguin. The character is getting his own television series at HBO Max, and it will deal with the aftermath of the events of the film. Filming has already begun for the show, which will directly lead into the plot of Reeve's sequel. With Carmine Falcone dead by the end of the movie, perhaps it is time for Penguin to take his place as Gotham's most despised crime lord. A release date hasn't been set for the Penguin spin-off but, since production is well underway, it won't be long before audiences can go back to Gotham.

