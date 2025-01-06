It was a bit of a bummer when news about The Batman II being delayed to 2027 broke. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight to go up against the criminal underbelly of Gotham, which is now reigned over by the Penguin (Colin Farrell), but there are a lot of layers to this DC else-world story and it certainly deserves all the patience. However, in a new conversation with Deadline on the Golden Globes red carpet, Matt Reeves finally gave an excellent update about the production timeline.

“I can tell you that we’re gonna be shooting this year and that we’re excited about it,” Reeves said on the red carpet. Although he did not provide an exact window for when he’ll be shooting. He further shared his excitement about getting the “cast together and getting new people involved.” Fans are aware that the movie was delayed as the script wasn’t finished in its entirety, though it seems the filmmakers are closer to finishing it now. While Reeves stayed tight-lipped about the plot details or the status of the script, he teased:

"What I’m excited about is I feel like we’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from, but is something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by."

What We Know About ‘The Batman II’?

The Batman left many threads loose to continue the story ahead. We got a glimpse of Barry Keoghan’s Joker in Arkham — also where Paul Dano’s Riddler also is at the moment. Also at Arkham is Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, introduced in The Penguin, who was contacted by her half-sister Selina Kyle aka Catwoman played by Zoe Kravitz. In a nutshell, Batman has enough villains on his plate as is. But the antagonist of the next film has been kept tightly under wraps.

Reeves previously teased that Batman II will have a general sense of chaos and unrest after the events of the original feature. He explained:

"As we enter into the next movie, there's a lot more gray. There's a lot more people at odds. There’s a lot more division in the city. It's a lot more like our world is now, there's a lot of turmoil because people are in their camps, and they're not communicating. How does Batman fit into that? Where do you fit? It's not as clear as going, 'Oh yeah, bad guy, I go after bad guys'. And when things are in gray, it makes it very hard to be Batman, so this is part of the challenge as we enter it."

The Batman: Part II will drop sometime in 2027. The Batman is streaming on Max. You can check out Reeves' comments above.

Your changes have been saved The Batman Part II Release Date October 1, 2027 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson Studio Franchise YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KdA82prVlAw&pp=ygUodGhlIGJhdG1hbiBwYXJ0IGlpIDIwMjYgb2ZmaWNpYWwgdHJhaWxlcg%3D%3D Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , DC Films Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Prequel(s) The Batman Franchise(s) Batman Expand

