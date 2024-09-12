It’s been over two years since Matt Reeves breathed new life into DC’s cinematic universe with 2022’s The Batman. For his movie, Reeves cast Robert Pattinson (Good Time) as the caped crusader and really leaned into the darker side of not only the titular hero but also the city of Gotham. In return, Reeves was met with an overly positive response from fans and critics, who appreciated his gritty take on the world of Batman, which gave the characters plenty of depth and put much more on the line. From the movie’s early days of production, Reeves made it clear that he was paving the way for what would eventually become a trilogy of films. After James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios at the tail end of 2022, fans were worried that Reeves’s plans would be scrapped, but they were quickly assured this wouldn’t be the case and that a sequel was still on the way.

Now, thanks to a conversation between Collider’s Steve Weintraub and Reeves, we have a better idea of where the filmmaker and his co-scribe, Mattson Tomlin, are with the project.

“We are finishing up, Mattson and I are at it every day. We’re getting very close. We’ve given big portions of it to DC already and they’ve read it. They’re super excited, and we’re trying to get — we want to be able to gear up early next year and shoot the movie next year. We’re excited about it. We’re getting close. It’s very exciting.”

All of this sounds super promising for those who have been waiting patiently to uncover the next chapter in The Batman saga, with Reeves adding that cameras will pick up “sometime in the first half of next year.” In addition to the filming updates, the director also cemented the movie’s title. Confirming the short but to-the-point name, Reeves said, “Yeah. It’s called The Batman Part II."

The Story of ‘The Batman’ Continues on the Small Screen

While fans still have a bit of waiting to do before The Batman Part 2 batarangs into theaters, HBO will soon scratch the itch for more stories from the sketchy side of Gotham. On September 19, the network will release weekly installments of its The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin. Picking up shortly after the events of the 2022 movie, The Penguin will follow the titular character’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power following the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) at the end of the first movie. The series will act as a bridge between the first and second films, giving audiences a fuller picture of how Oz Cobblepot aka Penguin became the iconic supervillain that we now know him as.

The Batman is now streaming on Max.

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning. Expand

