Robert Pattinson is among the most eccentric actors of our times. Shot to fame with Twilight films, he went on to work with some of the most well-known directors like David Cronenberg, the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers, and Christopher Nolan to name a few. But perhaps what got fans most excited is his turn in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as the titular vigilante. The first feature saw him as a younger Dark Knight finding his footing in Gotham, now fans are keenly waiting for The Batman II, that has already seen some delays. However, one thing on fans’ mind, more imperative than the release date, is the next big bad in the story. And Pattinson might have hinted who it could be.

The Batman gave us a number of villains from the iconic rogue gallery, including the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), however, the most iconic villain was revealed in a deleted scene that featured Barry Keoghan as the Joker. Fans got very excited at the prospect of the Saltburn actor playing the Clown Prince of Crime and have been waiting ever since for this epic showdown. In a new interview, Pattinson was asked whether Joker will be the big bad of the upcoming movie, to which he simply replied,

Yeah, no, I don't know. Potentially…

While it’s unclear whether Keoghan’s Joker will be the sole tormentor of Pattinson’s caped crusader – a Joker vs Batman face off is long due on the big screen and fans will welcome it wholeheartedly. Given Reeves introduced him separately in a deleted scene, Joker’s importance in the upcoming sequel shouldn’t be undermined. Pattinson further revealed that he’ll filmThe Batman II “after The Odyssey, at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of ​​the script.”

What Do We Know About ‘The Batman II’?

Behind the scenes Reeves is returning for the sequel alongside the original scribe Peter Craig. Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, with Farrell already confirming that he will have at least a few scenes in The Batman II. The movie will also see the return of Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright for another ride as Alfred and Commissioner Gordon, respectively. Serkis previously offered an optimistic update, saying, “I know there's a huge appetite, and boy, am I as hungry for it as you all are... I talked to Matt recently because I was doing the press thing with him about The Penguin, I interviewed him... He told me the story of The Batman 2, and I'm so excited for it! [laughs]”

The Batman II has been set for release on October 1, 2027. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film.

Source: Technikart