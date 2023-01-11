Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that he’s still working on a sequel for The Batman. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, the filmmaker underlined how the new DC Universe plans didn’t get in the way of him building his corner of Gotham City.

Released last year, Reeves’ The Batman impressed critics and fans, hauling a massive box office (over $770 million worldwide) that quickly led Warner Bros. to confirm the development of a sequel and some spinoff series. However, after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the future of the DC Universe seemed uncertain since the company began to scrap projects in favor of a new 10-year plan to unify the franchise. Last August, Reeves signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which led us to believe that his corner of the DC Universe would be safe.

However, last October, James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired as co-head of DC Studios and were charged with bringing films, TV, and even games into a unified storyline. While Gunn and Safran still haven’t announced their plans for the new DC Universe, the duo has already made some controversial decisions. So far, we know Momoa might not play Aquaman in the new DCEU, Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped, and Henry Cavill is not coming back as Superman after all. So, of course, we wondered what would happen with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight and Reeves' sequel plans.

Who Is Writing The Batman Sequel?

When we sat down with Reeves, we had to ask if he was shooting any films this year. At first, the director tried to play coy, by telling us “I'm not going to answer that question, but we are working on a movie. I'll put it to you that way.” But then he revealed, “We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing.” Tomlin also worked with Reeves on The Batman’s script.

During our interview, Reeves also said that he’s “really excited to be doing that with Rob, because I just think he's such a special person and actor.” So, while Gunn and Safran’s DC Universe changes have made many question the future of Pattinson and Reeves Batman sequel, unless something radically changes, fans can look forward to seeing the sequel.

There’s no release window for The Batman sequel, but you can expect to read more from our interview with Reeves soon. For now, check out our interview with Reeves from just before The Batman was released in theaters.