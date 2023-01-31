Earlier this month, we reported that Matt Reeves was scheduled to meet with DC Studios' new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran about the future of the BatVerse—and it looks like that meeting was successful. The sequel to The Batman is officially on the calendar, alongside the impressive slate of DCU films and series that were announced at a super-secret meeting with the press this week. Robert Pattinson's caped crusader will return on October 3, 2025.

In addition to revealing the release date for the highly anticipated sequel, Gunn also confirmed that Reeves is actively working on his "Batman Crime Saga," which includes the Colin Farrell spin-off series The Penguin, which is set to begin filming next month. As Reeves previously shared with Collider, The Penguin will directly tie into The Batman — Part II, and essentially lay the foundation for where things are when audiences reunite with Bruce Wayne in the film. Previously, Reeves told us that the sequel will keep Bruce Wayne at the heart of the story, sharing:

“To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role. My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story. Because a lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally.”

In the wake of the Gunn-Safran appointment, the sequel was already eyeing a 2025 release date, so it's a relief to see that things seem to be remaining on track. Gunn seems very pleased with what Reeves has planned, saying, "Matt is working on [The Batman sequel], which he thinks of as a Batman Crime Saga, which also includes [The Penguin] series, and it is its own thing. He's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. So our plan is for that to continue."

Safran also reaffirmed that The Batman isn't going to be pushed aside in favor of wherever they plan to go with their other Batman-centric stories, explaining that, "The Batman is not a stepchild. It's all under DC, we are fully invested in the success of The Batman, just like we are everything else."

It may be a long way away, but The Batman — Part II will bring vengeance back to the silver screen on October 3, 2025.

