With the many rumors and hopes from fans that a version of Robin will make his way to The Batman universe in The Batman Part II, casting speculation has been rampant as the production of the sequel draws near. But who could play the next Boy Wonder? It'll be a daunting task, especially in a universe with such a specific tone and vibe compared to other Batman adaptions.

Matt Reeves could take the iconic Batman sidekick in many directions, which means that a plethora of actors could come in and be cast. Is he going for a darker and grittier approach? Or maybe a very hopeful and exciting approach to contrast Robert Pattinson's performance as Batman? Regardless of what he does, several actors could potentially stand with the Caped Crusader in The Batman Part II and further enrich this dark but ultimately hopeful world.

10 Nicolas Cantu

Known for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' (2023)

Nicolas Cantu has been known for playing younger characters since his first notable role as Gumball Waterson in The Amazing World of Gumball. He proved his ability to play a more immature role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where he played Leonardo, the team's de facto leader.

While best-known for voice-over roles, Cantu has more than proven himself as an on-screen actor with performances in awards darlings like The Fabelmans and cult favorites like The Walking Dead: World Beyond. If Matt Reeves would like to go a route where Robin works as a grand contrast to Batman, teaching him hope and optimism, then someone like Cantu would be a great choice to helm the red and green suit.

9 Sunny Suljic

Known for 'God of War' (2018)

Gaining worldwide fame from the smash-hit video game God of War in 2018, Sunny Suljic is an incredible but severely underrated dramatic actor. Acting opposite to the incredible Christopher Judge in the God of War franchise is no small task, after all. The chemistry between the two brought out the best in them, and there's no doubt that Suljic would likely have great chemistry with Pattinson, as well.

In the God of War franchise, Suljic showed great emotional vulnerability, and in a complex world like the one in The Batman, range like that is almost necessary. If Reeves wanted a much more troubled interpretation of Robin, an actor like Suljic is a wonderful choice. God of War was primarily captured with motion capture, meaning it's pretty much all Suljic in both voice and body movement. He is a very physical actor already, another strong quality to have in a superhero role.

8 Dallas Dupree Young

Known for 'Cobra Kai' (2018)

Now, what if the Robin in The Batman Part II is a far more grungy and angry version of Robin (cough, Jason Todd, cough)? A version that rather mirrors Bruce when he was a young man, if you will. If Reeves is looking into that option, then none other than Dallas Dupree Young of Cobra Kai fame is certainly the direction to take the casting in. Plus, the guy is obviously very experienced in martial arts.

In Cobra Kai, Dallas Dupree Young portrays a character who has a lot of rage that stems from a cornerstone of pain in his arc, and to bring Robin to life in a direction like that would be a wonderful idea. At the end of The Batman, Bruce makes a vow to be better and bring hope to Gotham City. For him to now teach that hope to a young, misguided Robin would make for a very compelling dynamic in The Batman Part II.

7 Griffin Santopietro

Known for 'Cobra Kai' (2018)

Another pick coming from the vast cast of Cobra Kai is Griffin Santopietro. In the series, Santopietro plays the son of the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The daunting legacy of his father is a major core to the series, both in plot and world-building, casting a stressful shadow over Santopietro's character, Anthony LaRusso.

Due to being in Cobra Kai, Griffin Santopietro has a lot of experience with stunts and martial arts work.

If there's a core conflict that eventually grows within Robin in the comics, it's the fact that he's constantly living in the overwhelming shadow of the Bat; it's the reason why they all seek to break away, with Dick becoming Nightwing and Tim becoming Red Robin (he eventually goes back to just being Robin, but that's another story). If this were a conflict that Reeves wanted to bring into the plot of his next Batman outing, Santopietro would already have a lot of experience doing so. Due to also being in Cobra Kai with Dallas Dupree Young, he has a lot of experience with stunts and martial arts work. Everything needed to be a good Robin.

6 Alexander Molony

Known for 'Peter Pan & Wendy' (2023)

One of the younger actors in the game right now is Alexander Molony, known for the recent Disney film Peter Pan & Wendy, in which he plays the titular character. Molony has already held up a major film on his own, meaning he'd have some strength working alongside Pattinson. If Reeves plans to bring a younger Robin into the fold, Molony could easily play him.

He's more than proven it with his portrayal of Peter Pan, the most iconic young man out there. Molony is an eccentric kid who has a ton of personality, and if that doesn't describe most versions of Robin, there isn't anything that does. The young and spry Molony could come in and provide a great contrast and parallel to Pattinson's darker Bruce Wayne personality.

5 Mason Thames

Known for 'The Black Phone' (2021)

Most well known for his appearances in The Black Phone and Incoming, and soon to be known for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, Mason Thames is a wonderful young actor who is about to explode in popularity. Robin may be a confident kid when in costume, but underneath, he's not as confident, and that goes for three versions of the Boy Wonder except for the little demon that is Damian.

Thames is incredible at playing characters that are unsure and prime for coming of age stories. It's certainly what's needed for Robin, a character that pretty much defines coming-of-age stories. Maybe Reeves will go with a Robin who needs to be taught how to be confident in himself, and if he wants to, then Thames is the guy to call for the job.

4 Roman Griffin Davis

Known for 'JoJo Rabbit' (2019)

Ever since he starred in Taika Waititi's Oscar-winning hit Jojo Rabbit, Roman Griffin Davis has booked a ton of upcoming roles, with 5 projects in production right now, according to IMDb. His success has been very well-earned, too, as his astounding performance in the film showed audiences everywhere that he's a young actor to be on the lookout for.

Davis is a bright actor with the proven ability to bring sincerity to the roles he plays, a feat easier said than done. While the Boy Wonder may be a light of hope in Batman's life and one of the most prominent members of the Bat Family, he still has a lot of pain and something to prove, especially living under the Bat's shadow. Davis certainly can bring a ton of heart and rawness to the struggle the young hero will most likely be feeling when Bruce comes across him in The Batman Part II.