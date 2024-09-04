The much-anticipated sequel to The Batman is finally gaining momentum, with Matt Reeves confirming to SFX Magazine that the script for The Batman Part II is nearly complete. “We’re finishing up the script now,” Reeves said, before adding that “the plan is to shoot next year.” Despite Warner Bros. pushing back the film’s release date from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026, fans can now rest easy knowing that production is on track to start next year.

Reeves also confirmed that Colin Farrell's Penguin will return in the sequel, a natural fit given that the upcoming HBO Max series The Penguin will serve as a direct entry point into The Batman Part II. “There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins,” Reeves shared, adding that the show will smoothly “hand the baton back to Batman,” as Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight takes on a new case. As for the plot of the sequel, Reeves is teasing a deeper dive into Gotham’s tangled web of corruption. He said:

“It’s going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places that he couldn’t anticipate in the first one."

He also mentioned that the seeds of this story were already planted in the first film, expanding the universe in a way that fans haven't seen yet. “Batman is constantly battling these forces, but those forces can’t be entirely exorcised,” Reeves hinted.

Who Else is Going to Be in 'The Batman Part II'?

While Farrell's return as Penguin is set, it remains unclear if other fan-favorite characters like Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman or Andy Serkis’s Alfred will reprise their roles in the sequel. Fans have also been vocal about their hopes for more iconic villains to join the fray, with some suggesting supernatural villains like Gentleman Ghost. However, Reeves was quick to shut that down, saying the ghostly villain doesn’t quite fit with the grounded, gritty feel of his Gotham.

“We might push to the edge of the fantastical,” Reeves said, “but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded.” While Reeves isn’t ready to introduce otherworldly foes just yet, he hasn’t ruled out bringing in characters that “might push over into a bit of the fantastical.” With The Batman raking in an impressive $772 million globally, expectations are high for The Batman Part II. Warner Bros. will surely be hoping the sequel replicates that success when it hits theatres in 2026.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to The Penguin series launching September 19 on Max, which will not only flesh out Farrell's character but set the stage for the next chapter in Reeves' Bat-verse. In the meantime, you can stream The Batman on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

The Batman 7 10 In a dark city plagued by crime and corruption, a masked crusader investigates a puzzling string of crimes linked by cryptic messages. His journey into the depths of the city's sinister underworld reveals connections among its most powerful citizens and forces him to confront his own complex relationship with justice. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Colin Farrell , Paul Dano , Andy Serkis , Peter Sarsgaard , Zoe Kravitz Runtime 176 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves Studio Warner Bros. Tagline It's not just a call… It's a warning. Expand

