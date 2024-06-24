The Big Picture The Batman Part 2 is set to start filming early next year, with a release date of October 2, 2026.

Director Matt Reeves is working hard on the script, with Andy Serkis praising his vision and brilliance.

The Batman Part 2 will continue the dark Gotham universe, alongside the Penguin series, with a different Joker incarnation.

Second only to James Gunn's Superman, one of the most anticipated DC projects that has already been confirmed just got an exciting new update from one of its leading stars. In an interview with Popverse, Alfred actor Andy Serkis sat down and talked about The Batman Part 2, revealing when the project is currently scheduled to begin production, and also dropping some new information about the script. Matt Reeves is the genius behind this new iteration of The Dark Knight, and his vision of a darker Gotham combined with Robert Pattison's performance worked well in the eyes of movie fans. When asked about the timeline for filming and the script, Serkis had this to say:

"Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I've just found out that we're probably likely to be starting filming early next year. Therefore, if you do the math, it'll be a year and half after that. I know Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it's going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattison, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."

According to Serkis' math, The Batman Part 2 should have no problem sticking to its October 2, 2026, release date. Considering the first film premiered in 2022, a four-year wait wouldn't be that far off from what we've seen in the past from the biggest blockbusters. It's also important to remember DC has undergone a major transition in creative leadership since the premiere of the first Batman movie, and although Pattinson's Batman won't appear in the DCU, Gunn assures fans that Reeves will have full freedom to build his universe as he sees fit. As for building out said universe, the next project in the Reeves Batman Universe, The Penguin, is set to premiere later this year, and recently received its first trailer.

Between ‘Batman’ and ‘LOTR,’ Andy Serkis Is Booked and Busy

While Batman is undeniably one of the most popular entertainment entities in the world, Serkis is soon to have to divert much of his attention to one of the few that may tower over The Dark Knight. It was recently announced that Serkis would star in and direct The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, where he will reprise his role as Gollum after more than 10 years away from the character. Original writer and director Peter Jackson is also involved in the new Lord of the Rings movie in a producing capacity, but will be there to guide and assist Serkis, who is already an accomplished filmmaker in his own right, every step of the way. Between The Batman, Lord of the Rings, and several other projects to fill in the gaps, there will be few people in Hollywood working more than Serkis.

The Batman Part 2 is expected to begin filming early next year, and is slated for release on October 2, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream The Batman on Max.

The Batman Part II Release Date October 2, 2026 Director Matt Reeves Cast Robert Pattinson , Jeffrey Wright , Andy Serkis Writers Peter Craig , Bill Finger , Bob Kane , Matt Reeves , Mattson Tomlin

