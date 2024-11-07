With the release of The Penguin’s finale just around the corner on November 10, the first episodic series to stem from Matt Reeves’ The Batman will come to a close. Starring Colin Farrell as the titular gangster, known to many as Oz Cobb, the production has put the infamous Gotham City villain under a microscope following the events of the 2022 film that introduced Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. In the more than two years since the dark neo-noir take on the beloved DC hero smashed onto screens around the world, fans have been eagerly waiting for more news about when they can expect the cinematic return of Batman, Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the rest of the Gotham locals.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about the series, Farrell was rather open about everything he knew about the follow-up production that’s been in the works for quite some time now. And, when it comes to who’s more in the know, the actor was quick to point out Weintraub’s close and in-depth conversations with the filmmaker, saying: “Brother, I know nothing. I know about as much as you — maybe less because you talk to Matt more than I do.”

It would seem that other than Reeves, Farrell’s main point of contact is the original film’s producer, Dylan Clark, who also produced The Penguin and will return to his position for the sequel. While he hasn’t yet been contacted about a production start date, The Banshees of Inisherin actor said:

“No, no, but I’d say Dylan will probably let me know very soon. I could call up Dylan today and ask him, I suppose, what we’re looking at, when we’re going to start shooting and all that thing, but I’ve kind of had enough of it all for now. I need to step away and just be at home and chill and watch movies and go on hikes.”

What We Know About ‘The Batman: Part II’

For starters, not only will Farrell reprise his role as the power-hungry Penguin, in The Batman: Part II, but Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne aka Batman with Kravitz donning the costume of Catwoman and hoping for more character building in The Batman: Part II. Aside from that, and the presumed involvement of Andy Serkis as Alfred, there’s a lot up in the air casting-wise for the sequel, with DC Studios co-leader James Gunn recently debunking rumors about the casting of Harvey Dent aka Two Face. As for filming, while Farrell is just as in the dark as the rest of us, Reeves did recently share some promising news with Weintraub about the film’s script, commenting:

“We are finishing up, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are at it every day. We’re getting very close. We’ve given big portions of it to DC already and they’ve read it. They’re super excited, and we’re trying to get — we want to be able to gear up early next year and shoot the movie next year. We’re excited about it. We’re getting close. It’s very exciting.”

